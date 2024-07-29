Ex-BRACU Teacher, JU student placed on six-day remand in Setu Bhaban attack case

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

A Dhaka court has granted a six-day remand for Asif Mahtab, former teacher of BRAC University, and Arif Sohel, coordinator of Anti-discrimination Student Movement at Jahangirnagar University over the attack on the Setu Bhaban in Banani.

Metropolitan Magistrate Moinul Islam issued the remand order following a hearing on Monday. 

Inspector Abu Sayeed Mia, investigating officer of Detective Branch (DB) of police, had presented the accused in court and requested a ten-day remand. 

The defence lawyer Syed Zainul Abedin Mezbah argued for the cancellation of the remand and requested bail on behalf of the accused.

Sub-Inspector Shah Alam from the general registration branch of the Banani Police Station confirmed the remand details.

According to family sources, DB officials detained Asif Mahtab from his residence in Uttara at around 1am on Saturday. 

The same night, at approximately 3:15am, a team identified as CID and DB members also took Arif Sohel into custody.

On 18 July, a case was filed with the Banani Police Station by Robiul Islam, Setu Bhaban's caretaker, following the attack on the building. The case statement claims damages amounting to Tk300 crore due to the incident.

Comments

