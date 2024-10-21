Ex-ADC Shahen Shah on 3-day remand

Former additional deputy commissioner (ADC) of detective branch (DB) of police Shahen Shah. Photo: Collected
Former additional deputy commissioner (ADC) of detective branch (DB) of police Shahen Shah. Photo: Collected

Former additional deputy commissioner (ADC) of the detective branch (DB) of police Shahen Shah was placed on a three-day remand in a case lodged over the killing of Daffodil University student Ramij Uddin Rup in Karwan Bazar area during the anti-discrimination student movement.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shahin Reza passed the order as police produced the accused before the court and pleaded to place him on a seven-day remand in the case.

Shahen Shah was arrested from the capital's Bailey Road area on 17 October.

Ramij Uddin Rup, 21, was gunned down in the Karwan Bazar area on 4 August. His father AKM Rokibul Ahammed filed the case with Tejgaon Police Station against 223 people including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

