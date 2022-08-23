Ex-ACC director Basir gets bail in bribery case

Court

TBS Report
23 August, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2022, 08:29 pm

Related News

Ex-ACC director Basir gets bail in bribery case

TBS Report
23 August, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2022, 08:29 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday (23 August) granted bail to former Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) director Khandakar Enamul Basir in a bribery case for which he was sentenced to eight years in jail by a trial court.

After hearing his bail plea, the bench of Justice Md Ashraful Kamal passed the order.

On 23 February, a Dhaka court sentenced Enamul Basir to a total of eight years in two separate sections (five years and three years). At the same time, he was fined Tk80 lakh.

In the same case, sacked Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Mizanur Rahman was sentenced to three years of prison in one section.

Earlier on 13 April Enamul Basir filed an appeal with the High Court against the trial court's verdict. That day, the High Court accepted his appeal for a hearing. The court suspended the fine of Tk80 lakh.

Advocate Farooq Alamgir Chowdhury on behalf of Enamul Basir and Khurshid Alam Khan and Chowdhury Nasima on behalf of ACC moved in the hearing in court.

Basir's lawyer Farooq Alamgir said that there is no legal bar to Basir's release from jail as there is no other case, for now.

It was alleged in the case that Basir took a bribe of Tk40 lakh from the then DIG Mizanur to save him from the ACC case.

On 16 July, 2019, ACC director Sheikh Fanafillya filed a case against both of them as evidence of allegations were found in the investigation.

It is said in the complaint that Basir misused his power while he was in charge of the commission for dishonest purposes in hopes for financial gain. He took a bribe of Tk 40 lakh from Mizanur to get illegal opportunities. Through this, he has committed an offense under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Money Laundering Act.

Top News / Corruption

ACC / bail / Bribery / Khandaker Enamul Basir

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Julian Lee. Illustration: TBS

Iran’s return would fill a Russia-shaped hole in oil supplies

22h | Panorama
The struggle of Bangladeshi tea workers to raise their minimum wage has been dragging in for years. Photo: Collected

Shocked by tea workers' wages? Everyone else is not doing any better

11h | Panorama
While taking a photo, Sikder Ahmed focuses mainly on colour and wants people to feel a deep resonance when they see his photography. Photo: Sikder Ahmed

Sikder Ahmed: From aviator to bird’s-eye photographer

12h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

A fork in the road for development financing

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Fuchka, chotpoti and others that made childhood colourful

Fuchka, chotpoti and others that made childhood colourful

40m | Videos
Reasons behind US' interest in Taiwan

Reasons behind US' interest in Taiwan

1h | Videos
Why price of two major food grains jumped in country despite declining globally

Why price of two major food grains jumped in country despite declining globally

5h | Videos
Students returning to cinemas to watch Bangla films

Students returning to cinemas to watch Bangla films

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

2
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

3
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Bangladesh

Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh is not in a crisis situation: IMF

5
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings
Banking

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings

6
Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay
Economy

Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay