EVM forgery in Ctg: CEC among 23 sued

Court

UNB
10 August, 2022, 11:25 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2022, 11:25 pm

Related News

EVM forgery in Ctg: CEC among 23 sued

UNB
10 August, 2022, 11:25 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2022, 11:25 pm
Kazi Habibul Awal. Photo: Collected
Kazi Habibul Awal. Photo: Collected

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal and 22 others have been sued in Chattogram for alleged EVM forgery in the ninth phase union parishad election.

Hathazari upazila Jubo League leader Nasir Uddin filed the case with the court of First Senior Assistant Judge Israt Jahan Nasrin in Chattogram on Wednesday. 

Nasir was a rebel Awami League candidate at Forhadabad union in the ninth phase union parishad election.

The court accepted the case, said Hasan Ali Chowdhury, the counsel of the plaintiff.

Among the other 22 named in the case are – LGRD Secretary Mohammad Mesbah Uddin Chowdhury, Election Commission Secretary Humayun Kabir, Regional Election Officer Hasanuzzaman, Chattogram deputy commissioner Mominur Rahman and Hathazari UNO Shahidul Alam.

In the case statement, Nasir said on 8 July, the election commission published a gazette notification of the result declaring the winner of the Boat candidate rejecting his appeal for a recount of the vote.

Bangladesh / Top News

Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) / forgery / CEC Kazi Habibul Awal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The elevated ground is made out of soil on which grass and trees have grown. This grass-covered elevated ground extends to the perimeter of the establishment. Photo: Maruf Raihan

Aman Mosque: Where form and function complement each other

1d | Habitat
Photo: BSS

Begum Fazilatunnessa Mujib . . . woman of moral power

2d | Thoughts
Will Glass Cosmetics be your next skincare holy grail?

Will Glass Cosmetics be your next skincare holy grail?

2d | Brands
Akij Tableware: More than just dishes on a table

Akij Tableware: More than just dishes on a table

2d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Salimullah Khan on Ahmad Safa's thinking on nature

Salimullah Khan on Ahmad Safa's thinking on nature

3h | Videos
Will Tata turn around the Indian car market?

Will Tata turn around the Indian car market?

3h | Videos
Those who remain in morgue for years after death

Those who remain in morgue for years after death

5h | Videos
Is Donald Trump getting caught in tax evasion case?

Is Donald Trump getting caught in tax evasion case?

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

3
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

4
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor

5
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?

6
Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import
Economy

Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import