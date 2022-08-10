EVM forgery in Ctg: CEC among 23 sued

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal and 22 others have been sued in Chattogram for alleged EVM forgery in the ninth phase union parishad election.

Hathazari upazila Jubo League leader Nasir Uddin filed the case with the court of First Senior Assistant Judge Israt Jahan Nasrin in Chattogram on Wednesday.

Nasir was a rebel Awami League candidate at Forhadabad union in the ninth phase union parishad election.

The court accepted the case, said Hasan Ali Chowdhury, the counsel of the plaintiff.

Among the other 22 named in the case are – LGRD Secretary Mohammad Mesbah Uddin Chowdhury, Election Commission Secretary Humayun Kabir, Regional Election Officer Hasanuzzaman, Chattogram deputy commissioner Mominur Rahman and Hathazari UNO Shahidul Alam.

In the case statement, Nasir said on 8 July, the election commission published a gazette notification of the result declaring the winner of the Boat candidate rejecting his appeal for a recount of the vote.