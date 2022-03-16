Evict 126 illegal structures built on Chaktai, Rajakhali canals: HC 

Court

TBS Report
16 March, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2022, 09:42 pm

Related News

Evict 126 illegal structures built on Chaktai, Rajakhali canals: HC 

It also asked the authorities concerned to mark the actual boundaries of the two canals

TBS Report
16 March, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2022, 09:42 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The High Court (HC) directed the government to evict 126 structures illegally built on Chaktai and Rajakhali Canals in Chattogram city within 90 days. 

A bench of Justice Zubayer Rahman Chowdhury and Justice Md Kamrul Hossain Mollah passed the order on Wednesday, after hearing a writ petition filed by the Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB). 

HRPB's lawyer Advocate Monzil Morshid told The Business Standard that the court also asked the authorities concerned to mark the actual boundaries of the two canals within this period. 

The HC also asked the government to give two weeks' time to land grabbers for removal of illegal structures at their own costs and asked to take necessary action against the grabbers.

Secretaries to environment, finance, Local Government, Rural Development & Co-operatives (LGRD) and water resources ministries, Chattogram city mayor, Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) Chairman, Director General of Department of Environment, ChattogramPolice Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner (land) of Bakalia and officer-in charge of Bakalia police station have been asked to comply with the order.  

Following a court order on 6 June 2016, the deputy commissioner of Chattogram recently submitted a report to the HC saying that there are 65 structures on the land of Chaktai canal and 61 structures on the Rajakhali canal.

Lawyers Manzill Murshid and Ripan Barai appeared for the petitioner, while Deputy Attorney General SK Saifuzzaman represented the state in the court.

In the hearing, Manzill Murshid said, "Even though filling of canals is prohibited under the Environment Protection Act 1995 and Water body Conservation Act 2000, the flow of water has been halted by occupying the land of the canals in front of the eyes of the district administration."

For the encroachment of canals, lakhs of people living in Chattogram city are facing difficulties due to waterlogging, he added. 

 

Bangladesh / Top News

High Court / Canal rescue operation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

PWe can still manage risk and have better tools to do so, but in the new world order, it is about managing uncertainty — a much more difficult proposition. Photo: Bloomberg

How to manage the biggest risk of all: Uncertainty 

7h | Panorama
Jorgen C. Arentz Rostrup. Photo: Courtesy

5G is still nascent in Asia, but we are ready for it in Bangladesh: Grameenphone Chairman

10h | Panorama
Infographic: TBS

Freight trains could make up for the railway's losses. But the lossmaker keeps neglecting its golden goose

11h | Panorama
Luke Grenfell-Shaw, a cancer patient, believes walking, running, cycling or any kind of exercise can bring miracles to beat the odds in the fight against cancer. Photo: Musharrat Amin Maisha

Bristol2Beijing: A British cyclist on a mission to raise awareness about cancer

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Exceptional first lady Olena Zelenska

Exceptional first lady Olena Zelenska

1h | Videos
Bangabandhu’s 102nd birth anniversary on Tuesday

Bangabandhu’s 102nd birth anniversary on Tuesday

1h | Videos
Nobody knows when the shishu park will open

Nobody knows when the shishu park will open

1h | Videos
Who is sniper Wali?

Who is sniper Wali?

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

4
Now banks face severe capital erosion
Banking

Now banks face severe capital erosion

5
Avik is going to be the first-ever international championship winner from Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Avik Anwar creates history, becomes the first-ever international championship winner from Bangladesh

6
File Photo: A ship loaded with containers is pictured at Yusen Terminals (YTI) on Terminal Island at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, US, January 30, 2019. Reuters/Mike Blake
Economy

Bangladeshi ship at US port after 31 years