'Everything will be remembered': SC lawyer Manjur

TBS Report
31 July, 2024, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2024, 05:17 pm

Why are they being picked up? Under what rights? We want answers for everything. Everything will be remembered,” he told the media today (31 July) outside the High Court premises

Supreme Court Advocate Manzur Al Matin. Photo: Collected
Supreme Court Advocate Manzur Al Matin. Photo: Collected

Supreme Court lawyer Manzur Al Matin, who filed the writ petition seeking directives for law enforcement agencies not to shoot at quota reform protesters, today (31 July) condemned the authorities for indiscriminately picking up students and arresting them.

"What crime did the students commit?... Holding processions is their right. [They're] my brothers, my sisters. Why are they being picked up? Under what right? We want answers for everything. Everything will be remembered," he told the media outside the High Court premises.

Manzur made the comments after a hearing on the writ petition asking authorities not to shoot at protesters and to release the six protest coordinators from DB custody was cancelled as one of the justices fell sick.

Manzur and Supreme Court lawyer Ainun Nahar Siddiqa filed the petition on 29 July, keeping the cabinet secretary, secretary of the home ministry, inspector general of police and others concerned as respondents to the petition.

Speaking to the media today, Manzur said they were also considering filing another writ petition regarding the Bangladeshis arrested in the United Arab Emirates for holding protest programmes criticising the government.

"We know how our expatriate brothers struggle to go abroad. They knew that if they protest, they could be sentenced to life imprisonment under the law of that country. Yet, they came out in the streets, they went to jail. We want to speak about their courage with respect," he said.

"The government's silence about their release speaks of ultimate condemnation. Some of us are thinking of filing another petition seeking a government step for their release," he added.

