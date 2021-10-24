‘Is everyone sleeping?’, HC questions defendants on money laundering

Court

TBS Report
24 October, 2021, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2021, 10:38 pm

Related News

‘Is everyone sleeping?’, HC questions defendants on money laundering

Earlier, the HC had directed them to inform the court about the measures in a form of affidavit on 28 February

TBS Report
24 October, 2021, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2021, 10:38 pm
‘Is everyone sleeping?’, HC questions defendants on money laundering

The High Court on Sunday questioned the defendants about the measures that were taken to repatriate laundered money those were accumulated in the Swiss Bank by Bangladeshi money launderers.

Earlier, the HC had directed them to inform the court about the measures in a form of affidavit on 28 February, reports Prothom Alo.

Among the 14 defendants, an affidavit was submitted only on behalf of the inspector general of police today.

Besides, referring to the state, the HC said that a rule was issued in this regard on 28 February, already many days have passed.

"What should be said if the order of the rule is not implemented. Has everyone fallen asleep? We have to think about this things; have to learn to think about such things.", the HC said.  

Bangladesh / Top News

High Court / Money Laundering Case

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Top 4 khichuri review by Jannatul Piya

Top 4 khichuri review by Jannatul Piya

1d | Videos
Rohingya camp attack: is lack of surveillance to blame?

Rohingya camp attack: is lack of surveillance to blame?

1d | Videos
Iconic Nelson Mandela shirts go up for auction

Iconic Nelson Mandela shirts go up for auction

1d | Videos
Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

3d | Bangladesh

Most Read

1
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

2
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

3
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

4
Rabindra Sarobar is the venue of the Dhanmondi Lake that amasses the most crowds, on special days and every day. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Panorama

Grand plans to monetise Dhanmondi Lake, no plans to protect it  

5
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij

6
Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly
Court

Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly