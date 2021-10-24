‘Is everyone sleeping?’, HC questions defendants on money laundering

The High Court on Sunday questioned the defendants about the measures that were taken to repatriate laundered money those were accumulated in the Swiss Bank by Bangladeshi money launderers.

Earlier, the HC had directed them to inform the court about the measures in a form of affidavit on 28 February, reports Prothom Alo.

Among the 14 defendants, an affidavit was submitted only on behalf of the inspector general of police today.

Besides, referring to the state, the HC said that a rule was issued in this regard on 28 February, already many days have passed.

"What should be said if the order of the rule is not implemented. Has everyone fallen asleep? We have to think about this things; have to learn to think about such things.", the HC said.