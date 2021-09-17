Evaly CEO, MD placed on 3-day remand 

Court

TBS Report 
17 September, 2021, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 17 September, 2021, 03:35 pm

Evaly CEO, MD placed on 3-day remand 

A Dhaka court today placed controversial e-commerce platform Evaly's CEO Mohammad Rassel and his wife Shamima Nasrin, also the chairman of the company, on a 3-day remand in a case filed over allegations of embezzling customers' money.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Atiqul Islam passed the order after Wahidul Islam, sub-inspector of Gulshan Police Station, also investigating officer of the case produced them before the court seeking 10-day remand.

The court also denied their bail petition filed by their lawyer Moniruzzaman Liton.

RAB arrested Mohammad Rassel and his wife Shamima Nasrin, also the chairman of the company, on Thursday in a case filed over allegations of embezzling customers' money.

A team from the elite force detained the couple during a raid at their Mohammadpur residence in the capital.

Later, they were taken to RAB headquarters.

Meanwhile, they were handed over to Gulshan police today after RAB's briefing. 

A customer named Arif Baker had filed the case against them with Gulshan Police Station for not delivering him products despite taking advance payment.

 In the meantime, a Dhaka court asked police to submit the investigation report of the case by 16 October.

Earlier, fraud cases were filed against them with Sirajganj court, according to the Police Bureau of Investigation.

