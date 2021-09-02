Eorange owner, her husband denied bail

Court

TBS Report
02 September, 2021, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2021, 05:39 pm

Related News

Eorange owner, her husband denied bail

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate, Baki Billah passed the order

TBS Report
02 September, 2021, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2021, 05:39 pm
Eorange owner, her husband denied bail

A Dhaka court on Thursday rejected the bail pleas of e-commerce platform, Eorange's owner, Sonia Mehzabin and her husband and CEO, Masukur Rahman in a case filed over money embezzlement.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate, Baki Billah passed the order after Gulshan police produced the duo before the court.

The court also denied bail petition of Eorange's Chief Operating Officer (COO), Amanullah who was arrested on August 19 in the same case.

Earlier, Sonia and Mashukur surrendered before the court on August 17, while the court sent them to jail after rejecting their bail pleas.

On August 23, the trio were placed on five-day remand in the case.

Before that, Md Taherul Islam, on behalf of the customers filed the case with Gulshan Police Station accusing five people, including the owner on charges of embezzling around Tk1,100 crore.

The commerce ministry also issued a show-cause notice to the online platform over harassment of customers and sought information about its assets and liabilities.

Bangladesh / Top News

Eorange owner / Eorange / Sonia Mehzabin / Masukur Rahman / Eorange CEO

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Taliban celebrate victory at Kabul airport

Taliban celebrate victory at Kabul airport

14m | Videos
Children’s second home

Children’s second home

19m | Videos
The last 27 days were like a nightmare, said Pori Moni after securing bail

The last 27 days were like a nightmare, said Pori Moni after securing bail

24m | Videos
Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain
Corporates

I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain

2
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

3
BTRC orders to ban &#039;dangerous&#039; PUBG, Free Fire games
Bangladesh

BTRC orders to ban 'dangerous' PUBG, Free Fire games

4
A number of e-commerce platforms such as Evaly, Dhamaka Shopping and Alesha Mart have lured consumers with the promise of lucrative ‘cashback’, funded by advanced deposits from buyers and credit from suppliers - with no meaningful capital raised from investors. Photo/TBS
Thoughts

Stop the steal in e-commerce: Shut down Evaly, Dhamaka, and Alesha Mart

5
Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba
Glitz

Apurba to tie the knot with a Bangladeshi-American girl  

6
Nagad ownership row ends
Economy

Nagad ownership row ends