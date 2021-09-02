Eorange owner, her husband denied bail

A Dhaka court on Thursday rejected the bail pleas of e-commerce platform, Eorange's owner, Sonia Mehzabin and her husband and CEO, Masukur Rahman in a case filed over money embezzlement.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate, Baki Billah passed the order after Gulshan police produced the duo before the court.

The court also denied bail petition of Eorange's Chief Operating Officer (COO), Amanullah who was arrested on August 19 in the same case.

Earlier, Sonia and Mashukur surrendered before the court on August 17, while the court sent them to jail after rejecting their bail pleas.

On August 23, the trio were placed on five-day remand in the case.

Before that, Md Taherul Islam, on behalf of the customers filed the case with Gulshan Police Station accusing five people, including the owner on charges of embezzling around Tk1,100 crore.

The commerce ministry also issued a show-cause notice to the online platform over harassment of customers and sought information about its assets and liabilities.