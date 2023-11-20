Entry restricted to Supreme Court premises for general public

The Supreme Court (SC) administration has imposed restrictions for the general public on entering the premises except for emergency purposes.

In a notification on Monday (20 November), signed by SC High Court Division Registrar Munsi Moshiar Rahman, it said, "This is to inform that everyone is asked not to enter the Bangladesh Supreme Court premises unnecessarily."

"If someone enters for an emergency purpose, they need to carry their national identity card or passport," it added.

The notice further stated that entry of vehicles is prohibited without prescribed stickers provided by SC administration and SC Bar Association.

"Otherwise, legal action will be taken against illegal trespassers."