Entry restricted to Supreme Court premises for general public

Court

TBS Report
20 November, 2023, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2023, 07:21 pm

Related News

Entry restricted to Supreme Court premises for general public

“Otherwise, legal action will be taken against illegal trespassers” 

TBS Report
20 November, 2023, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2023, 07:21 pm
Bangladesh Supreme Court. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh Supreme Court. Photo: Collected

The Supreme Court (SC) administration has imposed restrictions for the general public on entering the premises except for emergency purposes.

In a notification on Monday (20 November), signed by SC High Court Division Registrar Munsi Moshiar Rahman, it said, "This is to inform that everyone is asked not to enter the Bangladesh Supreme Court premises unnecessarily."

"If someone enters for an emergency purpose, they need to carry their national identity card or passport," it added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The notice further stated that entry of vehicles is prohibited without prescribed stickers provided by SC administration and SC Bar Association. 

"Otherwise, legal action will be taken against illegal trespassers." 

 

Top News

Supreme Court / entry / restriction

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Stamps You Need: Crafting personalised happiness

6h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Instant morning saviours – best machines to brew the perfect cup of coffee

6h | Brands
According to the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor, Israel has dropped more than 25,000 tonnes of explosives on the Gaza Strip from 7 October to 1 November, equivalent to two nuclear bombs. Photo: Bloomberg

Can ICC help?

11h | Panorama
Due to their rapid growth and longevity, suckermouth catfish can rapidly monopolise the nutrient resources of a water body, thus endangering other native fishes. Photo: Collected

The economic potential of the malicious suckermouth catfish

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Will Sam Altman lead the Microsoft AI team?

Will Sam Altman lead the Microsoft AI team?

2h | Tech Talk
Microfinance short on foreign funds

Microfinance short on foreign funds

4h | TBS Economy
To act alongside Shakib Khan, be his wife!- Swagata

To act alongside Shakib Khan, be his wife!- Swagata

45m | TBS Entertainment
Fears are increasing in the capital market due to elections

Fears are increasing in the capital market due to elections

7h | TBS Economy