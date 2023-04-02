Ensure breastfeeding corners at all public places, pvt institutions: HC

Ensure breastfeeding corners at all public places, pvt institutions: HC

Photo: Minhaj Uddin
The High Court has ordered the government to ensure the setting up of breastfeeding and baby-care corners at all public places and private institutions, including workplaces, airports, bus stops, railway stations and shopping malls.  

An HC bench of Justice Zubayer Rahman Chowdhury and Justice Kazi Ebadot issued the order on Sunday after disposing of a rule to this end.

Advocate Ishrat Hasan, who filed the writ, moved the plea before the court while Deputy Attorney General Sheikh Saifuzzaman represented the state, during the hearing.

The writ was filed at the HC on 24 October 2019 seeking a safe atmosphere for breastfeeding.  

Following this, the HC had issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to explain as to why directives should not be given to set up breastfeeding and baby-care corners at workplaces, airports, bus stops, railway stations and shopping malls.  

The court also wanted to know why the Women and Children Affairs Ministry should not be directed to formulate guidelines to establish breastfeeding corners in public places and private institutions.  

Secretaries of women and children affairs, health, social welfare, and civil aviation and tourism ministries, among others, were made respondents to the rule.

However, the time frame for implementation of the HC order would be mentioned in the full text verdict, said lawyer Ishrat.

