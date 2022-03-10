Elias Brothers directors to be jailed for loan default

Court

TBS Report
10 March, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2022, 10:35 pm

Related News

Elias Brothers directors to be jailed for loan default

TBS Report
10 March, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2022, 10:35 pm
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

A Chattogram court has sentenced five directors of Elias Brothers Limited to 5 months in prison on loan default charges.

Judge Mujahidur Rahman of the Chattogram Finance and Credit Court passed the order on Thursday (10 March), to put the directors – Shamsul Alam, Nurul Absar, Kamrun Nahar Begum, Tahmina Begum and Nurul Alam – behind bars.

Tk183crore default: 5 directors of Messrs Elias Brothers jailed

According to court sources, the case was filed against the demand of Tk65.56 crore from the South East Bank's Khatunganj branch.

Court bench assistant Rezaul Karim told The Business Standard that the court has sentenced five directors of Elias Brothers Ltd to five months in jail in the default case involving South East Bank Limited's Khatunganj branch. The court has issued arrest warrants against them.

The case was originally filed on 26 November, 2013.

Top News

Elias Brothers / loan default

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Switching jobs? Ask yourself these questions first

8h | Pursuit
Human capital might be your most reliable source of retirement income. Photo: Justin Sullivan

Retiring is not necessarily the same as not working

12h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

How to effectively find jobs through social media

13h | Pursuit
Photo: Bloomberg

Iron curtain comes down on energy

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Skib Khan to release new album

Skib Khan to release new album

3h | Videos
Tesla owner charged $608,000 for charging

Tesla owner charged $608,000 for charging

3h | Videos
Fraud gang steals money from bKash customers

Fraud gang steals money from bKash customers

3h | Videos
US rejects Poland's Mig 29 offer to Ukraine

US rejects Poland's Mig 29 offer to Ukraine

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

2
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

3
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

4
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

5
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

6
Xinyi Glass Holdings eyes plant in Bangladesh
Economy

Chinese glass giant keen to invest $200m in Bangladesh