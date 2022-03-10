Elias Brothers directors to be jailed for loan default

A Chattogram court has sentenced five directors of Elias Brothers Limited to 5 months in prison on loan default charges.

Judge Mujahidur Rahman of the Chattogram Finance and Credit Court passed the order on Thursday (10 March), to put the directors – Shamsul Alam, Nurul Absar, Kamrun Nahar Begum, Tahmina Begum and Nurul Alam – behind bars.

According to court sources, the case was filed against the demand of Tk65.56 crore from the South East Bank's Khatunganj branch.

Court bench assistant Rezaul Karim told The Business Standard that the court has sentenced five directors of Elias Brothers Ltd to five months in jail in the default case involving South East Bank Limited's Khatunganj branch. The court has issued arrest warrants against them.

The case was originally filed on 26 November, 2013.