Easy bikes allowed on roads, not highways: Appellate Division

Battery-run (three-wheeler) easy bikes will be allowed on all roads but no highways with the Appellate Division having amended a High Court (HC) order to remove easy bikes from all roads across the country.

The ban on the import, buying and selling of easy bikes has also been revoked.

The Appellate Division, led by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique, passed the order on Monday after hearing an application seeking a stay on the HC order to ban the use and import of easy bikes on 15 December.

The Bangladesh Electric Three-Wheeler Manufacturing and Merchant Association filed the application seeking the stay order.

Barrister Tania Amir and Barrister Moniruzzaman Asad were in court in favour of the stay order.

On 15 December last year, the HC court also issued a rule asking why the government's silence in this regard would not be illegal. The secretaries for industries, road transport and bridges, and climate change, the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority, the BRTA, the National Board of Revenue, and the inspector general of police were asked to reply to the rule within four weeks.

On 13 December of last year, Kazi Zashimul Islam, president of Baagh Eco Motors, filed a writ petition demanding a ban be imposed on the import of battery-run three-wheeler easy bikes and to remove existing ones from the roads immediately.

Easy bikes are illegally charged. These bikes are harmful to the environment and the human body. Furthermore, easy bikes operate without road permits so the government does not get any revenue. As such, a writ petition was filed in the High Court seeking directives to stop illegal easy bikes operating across the country, said Kazi Zashimul Islam's lawyer, Atiq Towhidul Islam.