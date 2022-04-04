Easy bikes allowed on roads, not highways: Appellate Division

Court

TBS Report
04 April, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2022, 09:43 pm

Related News

Easy bikes allowed on roads, not highways: Appellate Division

The ban on the import, buying and selling of easy bikes has also been revoked

TBS Report
04 April, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2022, 09:43 pm
Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Battery-run (three-wheeler) easy bikes will be allowed on all roads but no highways with the Appellate Division having amended a High Court (HC) order to remove easy bikes from all roads across the country.

The ban on the import, buying and selling of easy bikes has also been revoked.

The Appellate Division, led by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique, passed the order on Monday after hearing an application seeking a stay on the HC order to ban the use and import of easy bikes on 15 December.

The Bangladesh Electric Three-Wheeler Manufacturing and Merchant Association filed the application seeking the stay order.

Barrister Tania Amir and Barrister Moniruzzaman Asad were in court in favour of the stay order.

On 15 December last year, the HC court also issued a rule asking why the government's silence in this regard would not be illegal. The secretaries for industries, road transport and bridges, and climate change, the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority, the BRTA, the National Board of Revenue, and the inspector general of police were asked to reply to the rule within four weeks.

On 13 December of last year, Kazi Zashimul Islam, president of Baagh Eco Motors, filed a writ petition demanding a ban be imposed on the import of battery-run three-wheeler easy bikes and to remove existing ones from the roads immediately.

Easy bikes are illegally charged. These bikes are harmful to the environment and the human body. Furthermore, easy bikes operate without road permits so the government does not get any revenue. As such, a writ petition was filed in the High Court seeking directives to stop illegal easy bikes operating across the country, said Kazi Zashimul Islam's lawyer, Atiq Towhidul Islam.

Top News / Transport

Battery-run easy bike / Appellate Division / Highway / Three Wheeler

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Find your escape to a fun time with Kraftz

7h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Made with Love: Where art meets productivity

10h | Brands
HCCL has around 200 enlisted caregivers, of whom more than 100 are actively engaged. Photo: Courtesy

HCCL: A tech-driven home care solution for your loved elderly ones

10h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Note merged with S Series to become the default android 

11h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Is Imran Khan going to face the music?

Is Imran Khan going to face the music?

8h | Videos
Sunflowers smiling on roads of Rajshahi

Sunflowers smiling on roads of Rajshahi

8h | Videos
How Pak caretaker govt to take shape

How Pak caretaker govt to take shape

1d | Videos
Sri Lanka's economic crisis explained

Sri Lanka's economic crisis explained

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh

2
Picture: Collected
Industry

Bashundhara bringing in a private marketplace

3
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

4
City Bank opens Amex Domestic Lounge at Dhaka Airport
Banking

City Bank opens Amex Domestic Lounge at Dhaka Airport

5
File photo of a BRTC Bus/Collected
Transport

BRTC to buy 320 buses to carry metro rail passengers

6
Amir Khan. Photo: Collected
Splash

Aamir Khan decided to quit film Industry ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha release