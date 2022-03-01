Drug case against Pori Moni: HC stays trial proceedings for 3 months

Court

UNB
01 March, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2022, 04:18 pm

The High Court on Tuesday (1 March) stayed for three months the trial proceedings of a case filed against Dhallywood actress Pori Moni under the Narcotics Control Act.

The HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Salim passed the order after hearing the petition filed by Pori Moni.

It also issued a rule asking the government to explain as to why the order of charge framing against Pori Moni should not be revoked.

Advocate Zahirul Islam Khan Panna, Advocate Syeda Nasrin and Advocate Shaheenuzzaman Shaheen stood for Pori Moni while Deputy Attorney General Abu Yeahia Dulal represented the state.

On 30 January, Pori Moni appealed before the High Court for quashing the case and subsequent indictment by the trial court.

On 5 January, judge of Dhaka Special Judge of Court-10 Md Nazrul Islam indicted Pori Moni and two others in the case.

Pori Moni and two others secured bail in the case.

On 15 November last year, Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge KM Emrul Kayesh took into cognizance the charges framed by police against the accused.

On 4 October, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) submitted a charge sheet against them.

Pori Moni was arrested on 4 August, following a raid by RAB on her Banani residence. A case was filed against her under the Narcotics Control Act the following day.

On 31 August, a Dhaka court granted bail to Pori Moni in the narcotics case. She had walked out of jail the following day.

Pori Moni / drug case / High Court (HC)

