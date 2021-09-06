Dream71 serves legal notice to Windmill for 'breaching contract' 

Court

TBS Report
06 September, 2021, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 06 September, 2021, 08:47 pm

Dream71 serves legal notice to Windmill for 'breaching contract' 

TBS Report
06 September, 2021, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 06 September, 2021, 08:47 pm
Dream71 serves legal notice to Windmill for &#039;breaching contract&#039; 

Dream71 Bangladesh Ltd has served a legal notice to Windmill Advertising Limited for allegedly breaching a contract.  

Dream71's lawyer Barrister Rashna Imam sent the notice to Windmill Chief Executive Officer Sabbir Ahmed Tanim today.

According to the legal notice, Dream71 signed an agreement worth Tk40 lakh with Windmill in July last year. 

As per the agreement, Dream71 manufactured three softwares for Windmill and received Tk12 lakh at the time of signing the agreement and another Tk4 lakh later. 

But the company started showing excuses over the payment of the rest of the money. 

Although Dream71 sent a 3rd invoice of Tk12 lakh in October last year, Windmill did not pay the amount rather kept promising.

Bangladesh / Top News

Dream71 / Windmill

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

Schools are reopening, is everyone happy?

Schools are reopening, is everyone happy?

1h | Videos
Ground Force: Conceptual storytelling album

Ground Force: Conceptual storytelling album

1h | Videos
Endangered Dolphins

Endangered Dolphins

1h | Videos
Afghanistan's all-female orchestra ‘Zohra’ falls silent

Afghanistan's all-female orchestra ‘Zohra’ falls silent

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain
Corporates

I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain

2
Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba
Glitz

Apurba to tie the knot with a Bangladeshi-American girl  

3
Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni
Bangladesh

Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni

4
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.
Bangladesh

Resumption of bubble flights with India postponed

6
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Food

Khichuri tales: Dhaka’s top 5 khichuri places