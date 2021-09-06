Dream71 serves legal notice to Windmill for 'breaching contract' 

Dream71 Bangladesh Ltd has served a legal notice to Windmill Advertising Limited for allegedly breaching a contract.

Dream71's lawyer Barrister Rashna Imam sent the notice to Windmill Chief Executive Officer Sabbir Ahmed Tanim today.

According to the legal notice, Dream71 signed an agreement worth Tk40 lakh with Windmill in July last year.

As per the agreement, Dream71 manufactured three softwares for Windmill and received Tk12 lakh at the time of signing the agreement and another Tk4 lakh later.

But the company started showing excuses over the payment of the rest of the money.

Although Dream71 sent a 3rd invoice of Tk12 lakh in October last year, Windmill did not pay the amount rather kept promising.