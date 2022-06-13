Draft policy to bar obscenity on OTT platforms submitted to HC 

Court

TBS Report
13 June, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2022, 04:58 pm

The final draft policy on prevention of obscenity, revenue collection and control over top OTT platforms like Hoichoi, Chorki, and Bongo BD has been submitted to the High Court.

The Ministry of Information submitted the policy to the High Court bench of Justice JBM Hasan and Justice Fatema Najeeb on Monday (13 June), writ lawyer Tanvir Ahmed told media. 

Earlier on 21 January, the High Court directed to take necessary steps to prevent obscenity from online OTT platforms, ensure revenue collection and formulate a final policy to control these platforms.

Lawyer Mohammad Tanvir Ahmed appeared on behalf of the writ. Deputy Attorney General Tushar Kanti Roy represented the state.

The BTRC formed a committee on 7 September 2021 to formulate policies in this regard.

On 18 January of the same year, the High Court directed concerned authorities to formulate the draft policy.

