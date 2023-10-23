Draft law approved allowing village courts to impose Tk3 lakh fine

The government is set to enhance the authority of village courts, enabling them to raise fines from Tk75,000 to Tk3 lakh.

The 'Village Courts (Amendment) Act, 2023' was approved today during the cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain made this announcement during a briefing at the Secretariat today.

A village court comprises five members, including the union parishad chairman. In some cases, the court cannot function if any member is absent.

According to the draft law, if a vote occurs on a disputed matter in the absence of a member, and an equal number of votes are cast in favor of two sides, then the party gaining the chairman's vote will be declared victorious.

Additionally, the Cabinet Secretary mentioned that in some instances of the previous law, the term 'minor' is being replaced with 'child'.

In 2013, by amending the Village Court Act, the government increased the power of this court to impose fines from Tk25,000 to Tk75,000.