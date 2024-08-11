Dr Yunus now acquitted in graft case

Noble laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus, who has been selected to lead the upcoming interim government. File Photo: Collected

Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus has been acquitted in a graft case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) just four days after getting acquittal for the labour violations case.

Earlier on 8 August, the interim government led by Dr Yunus took oath after former prime minister Sheikh Hasina resigned from her position and fled the country on 5 August amid the student-led mass uprising.

Adviser of Health and Family Welfare Nurjahan Begum, also the managing director of Grameen Shikkha, a non-profit organisation under Grameen, was also an accused in the graft case.

Dhaka Special Judge's Court-4 Judge Md Rabiul Alam accepted an ACC application today, seeking to withdraw the case's prosecution of the case under the Code of Criminal Procedure, reports the Daily Star.

Earlier on 7 August, the Labour Appellate Tribunal overturned the six-month jail sentences of Dr Muhammad Yunus in a case filed over the violation of the labour law.

The tribunal also acquitted the Nobel laureate and Nurjahan Begum in the case.