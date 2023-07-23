Dr Yunus has to pay Tk12 crore in taxes to NBR, Appellate Division rules

Court

TBS Report
23 July, 2023, 10:35 am
Last modified: 23 July, 2023, 12:10 pm

Related News

Dr Yunus has to pay Tk12 crore in taxes to NBR, Appellate Division rules

A four-member appellate bench headed by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique gave the verdict on Sunday

TBS Report
23 July, 2023, 10:35 am
Last modified: 23 July, 2023, 12:10 pm
Dr Yunus has to pay Tk12 crore in taxes to NBR, Appellate Division rules

Nobel laureate economist Dr Muhammad Yunus has to pay Tk12.28 crore in taxes to the National Board of Revenue (NBR), the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court ruled today.

A four-member appellate bench headed by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique on Sunday (23 July) rejected the application of Dr Yunus seeking permission to leave to appeal against the verdict of the High Court declaring the tax imposed by the NBR as valid.

As a result, Dr Yunus will have to pay Tk122,874,000 tax imposed by the NBR.

On 17 July, the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court adjourned the hearing on a petition filed by Dr Muhammad Yunus seeking leave to appeal against the NBR verdict by the High Court till 23 July.

Earlier on 21 June, a leave to appeal was filed against the High Court verdict. On 9 July, the chamber court fixed 17 July for a hearing in the Appellate Division.

According to the petition, NBR served three separate notices claiming Tk12,28,74,000 as tax against Tk61.57 crore as donation during 2011-2012 fiscal year, Tk1.60 crore tax against Tk8.15 crore as a donation in 2012-2013 FY and Tk1.50 crore as tax against Tk7 crore as donation in 2013-2014 FY as per the Donation Tax-1990.

Dr Yunus claimed the tax against donation and challenged the validity notices of NBR and filed a case in the Appellate Tribunal. According to him, NBR cannot claim tax against donation as per law.

On 20 November, 2014, his application was rejected. Then in 2015, he filed three income tax reference cases in the High Court and suspended the effectiveness of donor claim notices after the preliminary hearing of the cases.

On 31 May, the High Court ruled that the donation imposed by the NBR against the money that he had donated to the three trusts established in his name considering the death and the welfare of the family members was valid. Following the verdict on 31 May, Attorney General AM Amin Uddin told reporters that Dr Yunus had donated Tk77 crore to three institutions, reports UNB.

"He says you do not have to pay taxes to the contrary. We said the NBR gave him a notice because of this. He later filed three reference cases in the High Court. The High Court references are correct. The petitions were dismissed. Now the tax demanded by the NBR will have to be paid. The NBR had demanded more than Tk15 crore. He (DR Yunus) has already given around Tk3 crore. Now the remaining Tk12 crore will have to be paid in taxes," he had added. 

Bangladesh / Top News

Dr Yunus / Supreme Court (SC) / Appellate Division / taxes / NBR

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hotels generally do not recycle the single-used or remaining soaps. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Where do the used soaps and shampoos go from hotels?

30m | Panorama
Farmers working on agricultural fields in between heated weather and intermittent thunderstorms struggle to survive. Photo: Bloomberg

How heatwaves are affecting livelihoods and food security

3h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Effortlessly smooth and hairless skin

23h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Weather the monsoon in style: Fashionable rain gear for the urban explorer

23h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Mortuary management at Rajshahi Medical College is still not modern

Mortuary management at Rajshahi Medical College is still not modern

1h | TBS Stories
Why is mid-day nap important in southern countries?

Why is mid-day nap important in southern countries?

1h | TBS Stories
More than 60,000 people are at risk of death in Europe due to the heat wave

More than 60,000 people are at risk of death in Europe due to the heat wave

1h | TBS World
Stuart Broad's name with the legends of Test cricket

Stuart Broad's name with the legends of Test cricket

14h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
The country&#039;s apparel export earnings were more than 2% lower in September compared to that year-on-year. It exported $485 million in September last year. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
RMG

Buyers urged to keep RMG orders up

5
The logo of China Unicom is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Global Economy

China Unicom says Trump order to ban US investments in Chinese firms may hit share price