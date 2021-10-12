Dr Yunus gets bail in Grameen Telecom case

Court

TBS Report
12 October, 2021, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2021, 02:28 pm

Related News

Dr Yunus gets bail in Grameen Telecom case

TBS Report
12 October, 2021, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2021, 02:28 pm
Dr Yunus gets bail in Grameen Telecom case

A Dhaka court today granted bail to Nobel laureate Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus in a case filed over violating labour laws.

Dhaka Second Labour Court chairman passed the order upon Tk10,000 bail bond for each when four accused in the case surrendered before the court seeking bail.

On 9 September, Department of Inspection of Factories & Establishments Labour Inspector Tarikul Islam filed the case against four people, including Dr Yunus and three top officials of Grameen Telecom.

Later, the court summoned the four to appear before it on 12 September in the case.

The three others accused are - Grameen Telecom Managing Director Ashraful Hasan, the company's board director Nur Jahan Begum and Md Shahjahan.

According to the case statement, the Department of Inspection of Factories & Establishments Labour noticed some violations of labour laws during an inspection at the Grameen Telecom office. These include - 101 workers and employees were not made permanent, Workers' participation fund and welfare fund was not formed and 5% of the company's dividend was not distributed among workers.

On the basis of these allegations, Dr Yunus and four others were sued by the Department of Factories and Establishment under the code of criminal procedure.

Bangladesh / Top News

Dr Yunus / labour court / Department of Inspection of Factories & Establishments Labour / Grameen Telecom

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Bulk importers at mercy of lighter vessel cartel

Bulk importers at mercy of lighter vessel cartel

18h | Videos
Noted actor Enamul Haque no more

Noted actor Enamul Haque no more

18h | Videos
First animated feature film on Bangabandhu

First animated feature film on Bangabandhu

18h | Videos
Kothaprokash celebrates Mashrur Afefin’s 52nd birthday

Kothaprokash celebrates Mashrur Afefin’s 52nd birthday

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

2
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

3
11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 
Banking

11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport now 9th weakest globally

5
Chattogram has the upper hand since it could provide many facilities with ease and at a much lower price. Photo: Mumit M
Panorama

Why are the industries moving out of Dhaka?

6
AB Bank DMD out on bail hours after arrest in fraud case
Crime

AB Bank DMD out on bail hours after arrest in fraud case