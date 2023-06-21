Dr Yunus files writ to dismiss case filed alleging labour law violation in Grameen Telecom

Court

TBS Report
21 June, 2023, 11:55 am
Last modified: 21 June, 2023, 11:57 am

Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus, founder chairman of Grameen Telecom, has filed a writ petition in the High Court to dismiss the case filed for labour law violation in his company.

Yunus' lawyer is Barrister Abdullah Al Mamun made the application to the High Court bench led by Justice Habibul Gani and Justice Ahmed Sohel On Wednesday (21 June). 

The application is on the agenda for hearing today, said the lawyer.

Earlier on June 6, Nobel Peace Prize winning economist and chairman of Grameen Telecom was accused of violating the labour law. The court framed charges against four people including Muhammad Yunus.

Through this, the trial of this case started. Dhaka's third labour court judge Begum Sheikh Marina Sultana gave that order.

Earlier on 6 June, a Dhaka court ordered to begin trial against Yunus, and three others, in the case filed for violation of labour laws in the company. 

Appellate Division Justice Md Nuruzzaman dismissed Dr Muhammad Yunus's leave to appeal against the dismissal of the application for cancellation of the case of violation of labour law on 8 May.

Earlier, on 17 August 2022, the High Court rejected the ruling on why the case filed against Dr Muhammad Yunus for violating labour laws should not be cancelled.

On 9 September 2021, the Directorate of Factories and Institutions of Dhaka filed a case against four people including Dr Muhammad Yunus for violating labour laws.

Arifuzzaman, a labour inspector of the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments, filed this case.

The court issued summons for the defendants to appear in court.

The other accused in the case are Grameen Telecom Managing Director Ashraful Hasan, and Directors Noor Jahan Begum and Shahjahan. The three defendants also pleaded the case separately.

According to the case documents, the officials of the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments visited Grameen Telecom and found some violations of labour laws.

Around 101 workers were supposed to be made permanent, but they were not made permanent. Workers' funds and welfare funds have not been constituted. Besides, 5% of the company's dividend was supposed to be given to the workers, but it was not given to them. Based on these allegations, a case was filed against the concerned persons under criminal law.

