Dr. Sabrina's trial in dual NID case begins

A Dhaka court today framed charges against Dr Sabrina Sharmin, chairperson of JKG Healthcare, in a fraud case filed by the Election Commission (EC) on allegations of having two separate NID cards in her name.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mahbub Ahmed rejected her plea for exemption and framed the charges against her.

At the same time, the court fixed June 13 for testimony in the case.

Election Officer of Gulshan Police Station Mohammad Momin Mia filed the case against Sabrina with Badda Police Station on August 30, 2020.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Detective Branch (DB) of Police Ripon Uddin submitted a charge sheet against Dr Sabrina Sharmin on November 24 last year.

According to the case, Sabrina possesses two active NID cards. She became a second-time voter during the 2016 voter roll update. Her date of birth and husband's name are found to be different on the two cards.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has sought information from the EC to know the details.

On July 19, 2022, Dhaka Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain sentenced six people including Sabrina and her husband Ariful to 11 years of rigorous imprisonment in the case of issuing fake COVID-19 certificates.

She is currently out on bail.