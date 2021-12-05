Don’t show power unnecessarily: HC tells ACC

Court

TBS Report
05 December, 2021, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2021, 09:13 pm

The court made the observation at the hearing of a petition challenging the ACC's action to restrain a businessman from going abroad

The High Court (HC) has lambasted the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) for delaying in settling an allegation of illegal wealth accumulation made against a businessman, after serving him notice and imposing a travel ban on him in 2019.

 "Don't abuse the power bestowed upon you and don't show your power unnecessarily. A man was served a notice in 2019, which has not been settled yet," the court told the anti-graft body.   

The bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice M Mustafizur Rahman on Sunday made the comment after it heard a writ petition filed by the businessman challenging the ACC's action to restrain him from going abroad.

The court said "You imposed a ban to prevent the businessman from going abroad in 2019. Will his travel be banned until the Day of Resurrection?" 

The court also issued a rule asking why the ban on foreign travel served on Aftab Automobile Limited Co-operative Director Md Mamun Khan, should not be declared illegal.

Advocate Md Zoinal Abedin and Advocate Sayeda Yesmin moved for the writ petition.

Lawyer Md Zoinal Abedin said the country's anti-graft watchdog served a notice to Md Mamun Khan in 2019 questioning him about accumulating wealth illegally.

He then appeared before the ACC investigation team at its headquarters in the capital city.

Later on 7 September 2019, the commission issued a letter to the immigration police to stop Mamun Khan from going abroad.

In August this year, the businessman filed the writ petition with the HC challenging the ACC's action to prevent him from going abroad.

