Don't interfere with country's judiciary: 510 SC lawyers to citizens demanding suspension of Dr Yunus' trial

A total of 510 lawyers of the Supreme Court urged the citizens of different countries, who demanded suspension of trial against Nobel Laureate and Grameen Telecom Chairman Dr Yunus in a case over violating labour laws, to refrain from interfering with Bangladesh's judiciary.

"We consider the letters from foreigners calling for suspending the trial of ongoing cases against Dr Yunus in various courts a threat to the country's sovereignty and independent judiciary. As lawyers of the highest court of the country, we are deeply concerned about such undue interference in the judicial process of Bangladesh," Abdun Nur Dulal, secretary of the Supreme Court Bar Association, said during a press conference on Monday (11 September).

President of the Supreme Court Bar Association Md Momtazuddin Fakir was present on the occasion, among other lawyers.

The statement further said the letters – from Nobel laureates, politicians, businessmen and civil society members of different countries – came to their attention, as well as drew the attention of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"Foreign citizens must show due respect to the great freedom, sovereignty and independent judicial system of Bangladesh and withdraw their statements in support of Dr Yunus and refrain from interfering in the judicial system of Bangladesh," the statement said.

"Everyone is equal according to the rule of law and the Constitution of Bangladesh. If someone commits a crime in any civilised country, they will be tried according to its prevailing laws. This is evident.

"We have noticed in the case of Dr Yunus that aggrieved workers of his company filed a case against him with the labour court as per the existing labour laws of the country. The foreign nationals who signed the letters unfairly bypassed the interests of the affected workers. Their word being in defence of Dr Yunus' interests is quite upsetting and uncalled for," it said.

"In the light of the country's highest court's order to continue proceedings of the case, the civil citizens of foreign countries have done a despicable thing by sending a letter requesting the prime minister to stay the proceedings of Dr Yunus's case. This request shows their disregard for the judiciary of Bangladesh, which is not desirable in any way," the statement added.

According to the lawyers, there is no legal scope for the prime minister or the government to withdraw, stay or interfere with any case in an independent judiciary.

Moreover, Bangladesh – as a signatory to the International Labour Organization and the United Nations Declaration of Universal Human Rights, and the Declaration of Independence – follows all relevant provisions with utmost respect and importance, they said.