Don't bring issues of arson violence to court: HC tells state counsel

The High Court (HC) has recommended refraining from raising issues of arson, terrorism during court proceedings stating that such matters fall outside the court's jurisdiction.

Responding to a state counsel's comment that the BNP resumed its acts of arson violence, the HC said, "Please refrain from raising the issue of arson terrorism during the court proceedings. These matters are deemed to fall outside the scope of the court's jurisdiction. Let us maintain the integrity of the court's atmosphere."

After a hearing today, the High Court granted a two-month extension for submitting the report in a case filed with Shahbag police station over Hefazat's mayhem in the capital in 2013.

At the same time, the bail hearing of BNP Joint Secretary General Aslam Chowdhury in this case has been adjourned for two months.

An HC bench comprising Justice Mostafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Aminul Islam passed the order today (30 July).

Additional Attorney General SM Munir, Deputy Attorney General Sarwar Hossain Bappi, Assistant Attorney General Mohammad Shaheen Mirdha represented the state during today's hearing.

The court also emphasised its role as a forum for the 18 crore people of the country.

Subsequently, the court granted a two-month extension to submit the police report for this case.

In 2014, a case was filed against BNP's joint secretary general Aslam Chowdhury for his alleged involvement in a conspiracy with Mossad, the national intelligence agency of Israel, to overthrow the Bangladesh government.

Aslam was arrested from the Khilkhet area of Dhaka on 15 May 2016. He is also accused in 20 other cases.

During today's hearing, the court questioned Harunur Rashid, the investigation officer of the case, regarding the reasons for the delays in completing the investigation.

The court further inquired if it would be possible for him to conclude the probe within a month.

However, the investigation officer responded that he would need two months to complete the investigation.