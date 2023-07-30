Don't bring issues of arson violence to court: HC tells state counsel

Court

TBS Report
30 July, 2023, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2023, 10:11 pm

Related News

Don't bring issues of arson violence to court: HC tells state counsel

TBS Report
30 July, 2023, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2023, 10:11 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The High Court (HC) has recommended refraining from raising issues of arson, terrorism during court proceedings stating that such matters fall outside the court's jurisdiction. 

Responding to a state counsel's comment that the BNP resumed its acts of arson violence, the HC said, "Please refrain from raising the issue of arson terrorism during the court proceedings. These matters are deemed to fall outside the scope of the court's jurisdiction. Let us maintain the integrity of the court's atmosphere."

After a hearing today, the High Court granted a two-month extension for submitting the report in a case filed with Shahbag police station over Hefazat's mayhem in the capital in 2013.

At the same time, the bail hearing of BNP Joint Secretary General Aslam Chowdhury in this case has been adjourned for two months.

An HC bench comprising Justice Mostafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Aminul Islam passed the order today (30 July).

Additional Attorney General SM Munir, Deputy Attorney General Sarwar Hossain Bappi, Assistant Attorney General Mohammad Shaheen Mirdha represented the state during today's hearing.

The court also emphasised its role as a forum for the 18 crore people of the country.

Subsequently, the court granted a two-month extension to submit the police report for this case.

In 2014, a case was filed against BNP's joint secretary general Aslam Chowdhury for his alleged involvement in a conspiracy with Mossad, the national intelligence agency of Israel, to overthrow the Bangladesh government. 

Aslam was arrested from the Khilkhet area of Dhaka on 15 May 2016. He is also accused in 20 other cases. 

During today's hearing, the court questioned Harunur Rashid, the investigation officer of the case, regarding the reasons for the delays in completing the investigation.

The court further inquired if it would be possible for him to conclude the probe within a month. 

However, the investigation officer responded that he would need two months to complete the investigation.

Top News

Arson / BNP / High Court / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nippon Paint eyes 2nd position in Bangladesh market

Nippon Paint eyes 2nd position in Bangladesh market

5h | Panorama
Discover the finest gear for your next adventure

Discover the finest gear for your next adventure

1d | Brands
It takes 10 kg milk to make 1 kg cheese, making the product a bit expensive. Photo: Azizul Shonchay

Austagram cheese: How the industry is growing slowly, but steadily

1d | Panorama
From the left, Mrs. Sohana Rouf Chowdhury (MD of Rangs Motors Limited), SS Gill (Executive Vice President of International Business of VECV) and Ahmed Shahriar Anwar (CEO of Rangs Motors Limited), at the unveiling event of Eicher Skyline 20.15. Photo: Saikat Roy

Rangs Motors launches Eicher Skyline 20.15 in Bangladesh

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Conspiracy is the only purpose of the BNP

Conspiracy is the only purpose of the BNP

3h | TBS Today
4 habits that will improve memory

4 habits that will improve memory

3h | TBS Career
Babui bird; reproduction is disrupted due to habitat shortage

Babui bird; reproduction is disrupted due to habitat shortage

4h | TBS Stories
Prigozhin spotted at African summit in Russia

Prigozhin spotted at African summit in Russia

2h | TBS World

Most Read

1
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues

2
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
CU decides to take postponed exams soon
Education

CU decides to take postponed exams soon