Does NBR chairman consider himself an emperor? High Court asks

The High Court has criticised the National Board of Revenue (NBR) chairman for non-compliance with its order to report before it on steps taken to collect tax and duties from the transactions of E-Orange.

"Why does the NBR Chairman not comply with the High Court order? What's the reason? Does he consider himself an emperor? Ask him to submit the compliance report before the court. It's the last chance for him," the court tells the counsel of the state.

The HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat passed the order.

Besides, the NBR chairman was given more time to report whether revenue has been collected against e-Orange transactions. At the same time, 27 March has been fixed for the next hearing.

Earlier on 29 January, the High Court asked the Home Ministry secretary and the NBR chairman to report on what steps were taken to bring former Banani police inspector (investigation) Sheikh Sohel Rana, a 'patron' of e-commerce platform e-Orange, back to Bangladesh from India and whether revenue has been collected against e-Orange transactions.

Barrister Abdul Kaiyum Khan Liton appeared for the writ petitioners in the court, Lawyers Shamim Khaled Ahmed, AKM Fazlul Haque, and Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the Anti-Corruption Commission and Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit and state, respectively.

On 3 November 2022, the High Court asked the Home Ministry about the steps taken in this regard and then gave more time to implement its order.

Addressing the Deputy Attorney General, the High Court said, "We have given him a last chance. Tell him, if he doesn't report by 27 March, we will order him to appear in person before this court. If the red notice has not been issued, you will see whether actions are taken to issue the notice. Ask the NBR Chairman to provide the information that was sought by the court."

On 3 April 2021, some 547 customers filed a writ petition seeking the return of Tk77.46 crore and directives for investigations into the allegation of money laundering against the company.

The High Court on 7 April 2022 directed the BFIU and ACC to investigate the allegation of money laundering and embezzlement of customers' money against e-Orange and to submit their report within four months.

It also issued a rule asking the government to explain why directives should not be given to the authorities concerned to take legal action against those involved in siphoning off money from the customers after investigation.

E-orange owner Sonia Mehzabin, sister of Banani police inspector (investigation) Sheikh Sohel Rana, her husband Masukur Rahman, and Sohel's supposed wife, Naznin Nahar Bithi, another owner of the company, have allegedly gobbled up around Tk1,100 crore of advance money without delivering products to customers, according to a case document.