Do you consider yourselves owners of the country? – HC asks 2 police officers

Court

TBS Report
24 July, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2023, 10:22 pm

Related News

Do you consider yourselves owners of the country? – HC asks 2 police officers

'Why did the country become independent? You have the responsibility to protect the dignity of the court,' the court said

TBS Report
24 July, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2023, 10:22 pm
Do you consider yourselves owners of the country? – HC asks 2 police officers

The High Court has rebuked Patuakhali Sadar police station Officer-in-Charge Md Moniruzzaman and Assistant Sub-Inspector Mizanur Rahman during a hearing in connection with the arrest of Ashraful Howlader, a college student who had been on anticipatory bail.

"Do you consider yourselves the owners of the country? You have arrested an accused and sent him to court even though he was on anticipatory bail," the HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Aminul Islam told the two police officers on Monday.

"Why did the country become independent? You have the responsibility to protect the dignity of the court," the court said.

Addressing the OC, the court said, "You hung up the call saying you were in a meeting. You did not call back. You did not take any steps. People are the owners of the country, but when someone holds a position he assumes to be the owner there."

Monday was the third day the two policemen appeared in court and their lawyer asked for an unconditional apology again. An unconditional apology was also offered on Sunday. Later, the court fixed 30 July for further orders.

Earlier on 20 May, a national daily published a report titled "Student on bail arrested". Lawyer Ali Ahsan Molla brought the news to the court's attention on 21 May. In view of that, the ASI along with the OC was summoned.

On 18 June, the OC and ASI appeared in court and apologised unconditionally but the court did not accept the application and asked them to be present again on 23 July.

The court also issued a rule asking why legal action should not be taken against those concerned for tarnishing the image of the country's criminal justice system by making purposeful arrests despite being on bail.

Top News

High Court / Bangladesh / police officers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

If you never got sick from Covid, thank your genes

12h | Panorama
Mohammed Mizanur Rahman – the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC). Illustration: TBS

'Rohingyas fleeing camps in search of food and jobs'

13h | Panorama
Fatema Aktar Tania was appointed as a permanent model for the Department of Oriental Art in 2012. Currently, her daily wage is Tk475. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The muses in Charukala’s world of fine art

13h | Panorama
Stuffed Omelette - TK600

Dhaka's Gen Z breakfast scene: A fusion of flavours and Instagram-worthy delights

14h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Energy Division looks for additional loans to pay petroleum, gas, LNG dues

Energy Division looks for additional loans to pay petroleum, gas, LNG dues

4h | TBS Insight
Reasons behind Ukraine’s slow counteroffensive

Reasons behind Ukraine’s slow counteroffensive

3h | TBS World
Facekini': China's popular new tool to beat the heat

Facekini': China's popular new tool to beat the heat

6h | TBS World
"Bangladesh has to do a lot more to improve the investment atmosphere"- Danish Envoy

"Bangladesh has to do a lot more to improve the investment atmosphere"- Danish Envoy

6h | TBS Face to Face

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

3
The logo of China Unicom is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Global Economy

China Unicom says Trump order to ban US investments in Chinese firms may hit share price

4
The country&#039;s apparel export earnings were more than 2% lower in September compared to that year-on-year. It exported $485 million in September last year. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
RMG

Buyers urged to keep RMG orders up