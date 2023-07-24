Do you consider yourselves owners of the country? – HC asks 2 police officers

The High Court has rebuked Patuakhali Sadar police station Officer-in-Charge Md Moniruzzaman and Assistant Sub-Inspector Mizanur Rahman during a hearing in connection with the arrest of Ashraful Howlader, a college student who had been on anticipatory bail.

"Do you consider yourselves the owners of the country? You have arrested an accused and sent him to court even though he was on anticipatory bail," the HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Aminul Islam told the two police officers on Monday.

"Why did the country become independent? You have the responsibility to protect the dignity of the court," the court said.

Addressing the OC, the court said, "You hung up the call saying you were in a meeting. You did not call back. You did not take any steps. People are the owners of the country, but when someone holds a position he assumes to be the owner there."

Monday was the third day the two policemen appeared in court and their lawyer asked for an unconditional apology again. An unconditional apology was also offered on Sunday. Later, the court fixed 30 July for further orders.

Earlier on 20 May, a national daily published a report titled "Student on bail arrested". Lawyer Ali Ahsan Molla brought the news to the court's attention on 21 May. In view of that, the ASI along with the OC was summoned.

On 18 June, the OC and ASI appeared in court and apologised unconditionally but the court did not accept the application and asked them to be present again on 23 July.

The court also issued a rule asking why legal action should not be taken against those concerned for tarnishing the image of the country's criminal justice system by making purposeful arrests despite being on bail.