Did not comment on women's clothes: HC

Court

TBS Report
17 August, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2022, 07:20 pm

Photo: Collected
Amid social media criticism, High Court on Wednesday said that the court did not comment on women's apparel during the bail hearing of Shila Akter, who physically assaulted a woman at Narsingdi railway station on the pretext of wearing "indecent clothes".

"I did not comment on the dress. Didn't write anything in the order. I just wanted to know whether such type of dress is appropriate to wear in rural areas," the court added.

The HC on Tuesday reportedly questioned a young women's dress, who was physically assaulted in Narsingdi railway station for wearing what the attackers claimed to be "indecent clothes".

"According to the culture of our country, this kind of dress is not even suitable in any event in an elite area like Gulshan-Banani." The court reportedly commented, according to some local media outlets.

The incident sparked huge criticism on social media after reports in some local media outlets.

Judge Sheikh Md Jakir Hossain and judge AKM Jahirul Haque on Wednesday noticed the court about some adverse comments on social media based on the HC comment.

They appealed to take action against those who contempt the court.

