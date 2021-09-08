Dhaka cyber court accepts charges against Kajol

A tribunal on Wednesday accepted charges against photojournalist Shafiqul Islam Kajol in a case filed under the Digital Security Act (DSA) at Kamrangirchar Police Station.

Judge Ash Sams Joglul Hossain of the Dhaka Cyber Tribunal accepted the charges and fixed 20 October for framing charges against Kajol in the case.

Kajol went missing on 10 March 2020, a day after Magura-1 MP Saifuzzaman Shikhor filed a case against him and 31 others, including Manab Zamin Editor Matiur Rahman Chowdhury.

They were sued under the DSA for publishing and sharing an article on social media about expelled Jubo Mohila League leader Shamima Noor Papia.

Two other cases were filed against Kajol at Kamrangir Char and Hazaribagh police stations under the same act on March 10 and March 11.

After his 53 days of disappearance, Kajol was detained by Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) near the Benapole border on May 3 and produced in a Jashore court on the same day.

Although the court granted him bail in the case, he was sent to jail as Kotwali police brought another charge against him under Section 54 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

On 19 October 2020, the High Court issued a rule asking the government to explain why photojournalist Kajol should not be granted bail in the case filed at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station.

On 24 November 2020, the photojournalist secured bail in another case filed against him under the DSA.

On 17 December that year, the High Court granted him bail in two cases filed under the DSA, clearing the way for his release.

He was freed from Dhaka Central Jail on 25 December last year.