Dhaka court asks jail authorities to produce ex-SP Babul on 10 Nov

Court

UNB
06 November, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2022, 05:10 pm

Related News

Dhaka court asks jail authorities to produce ex-SP Babul on 10 Nov

UNB
06 November, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2022, 05:10 pm
Babul Akter. Photo: Collected
Babul Akter. Photo: Collected

A Dhaka court on Sunday asked the jail authorities to produce former Superintendent of Police (SP) Babul Akter before it in a case filed by Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) Chief Banaj Kumar Majumdar under the Digital Security Act.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ashek Imam passed the order following a petition by a counsel of the accused for showing Babul Akter arrested in the case.

The court also fixed 10 November for the hearing of the plea in presence of Babul Akter.

The court also deferred the submission of the probe report in the case to 8 December which was scheduled to be submitted today.

On 27 September, PBI Chief Banaj Kumar Majumdar filed the case accusing four people including Babul Akter on charge for making ongoing investigation on Mitu murder questionable, spreading false information and throwing abusive words.

Banaj Kumar, also an additional inspector general of police, lodged the case at Dhanmondi police station.

The other accused in the case are US expatriate and Youtuber Elias Hossain, Babul's father Md Abdul Wadud Mia and brother Md Habibur Rahman Labu.

Of them, Elias was made the prime accused in the case.

In the case, the plaintiff alleged that all the accused intentionally spread false information to make objectionable the ongoing investigation of Mahmuda Khatun Mitu murder case through social platforms including Youtube.

Besides, Elias from the US spread misleading information to spoil communal harmony of the country and tarnish the image of PBI, the statement said.

On 5 June, 2016, unidentified assailants gunned down Babul's wife Mitu at the port city's GEC intersection while she was going to drop her son Mahir Akter, 7, for a bus of Chattogram Cantonment Public School and College.

Soon after the crime, Babul filed a murder case at Panchlaish Police Station against three unidentified men.

The case was transferred to the Police Bureau Investigation (PBI) in 2019 after Mitu's father, himself a retired police officer, filed a complaint against the CMP's mishandling of the case.

On 12 May, 2021, the PBI submitted its final report and arrested Babul Akter in another case filed by Mitu's father and since then he has been in prison.

Babul Akter filed a no-confidence motion against the PBI report on 14 October, 2021.

On 3 November last year, a Chattogram Court rejected the final report of PBI in the murder case and ordered it to conduct further investigation.

PBI in an investigation found Babul's involvement in his wife's murder.

On 25 September this year, a Chattogram court rejected a plea filed by Babul seeking its permission to file a case against six officials of Police Bureau of Investigations (PBI) including its chief Banaj Kumar Majumdar for torturing him in police custody.

The court also rejected two separate petitions for recording statement under Section 200 bringing Babul Akter to the court and seeking security in Feni prison cell.

 

Bangladesh / Top News

SP Babul

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

When looking for the best gym apparel, the most important aspects of your outfit are the materials, fit, and compression. Photos: Courtesy

Workout in style

9h | Mode
After a lethal pandemic recently retracted its claws of death, we again face an outbreak, a familiar foe. This photo was recently taken at Dhaka Shishu Hospital. Photo: Rajib Dhar

22 years with dengue and a flawed healthcare management system

10h | Panorama
Increasing frequency, intensity and duration of floods are affecting livelihoods and infrastructure in Bangladesh. Photo: Mumit M

COP27 must deliver on climate finance for Bangladesh

5h | Panorama
Wagtail hunting insect. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

'The Wagtail, in a winking, with terror rose and disappeared'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ ball goes for auction

Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ ball goes for auction

1h | Videos
Mass lay off at Twitter!

Mass lay off at Twitter!

19h | Videos
Key factors of Bangladesh-Pakistan match

Key factors of Bangladesh-Pakistan match

19h | Videos
Kadambari, a tale of handmade jewelry

Kadambari, a tale of handmade jewelry

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

2
Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested
Crime

Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested

3
How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?
Panorama

How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?

4
Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves
Banking

Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves

5
BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation
Stocks

BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation

6
Pritom Hasan weds Shahtaj Monira Hashem. Photo: Snapshot
Splash

Pritom: On our very first date, I went out with both Shahtaj and my mother-in-law together