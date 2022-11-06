Dhaka court asks jail authorities to produce ex-SP Babul on 10 Nov

A Dhaka court on Sunday asked the jail authorities to produce former Superintendent of Police (SP) Babul Akter before it in a case filed by Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) Chief Banaj Kumar Majumdar under the Digital Security Act.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ashek Imam passed the order following a petition by a counsel of the accused for showing Babul Akter arrested in the case.

The court also fixed 10 November for the hearing of the plea in presence of Babul Akter.

The court also deferred the submission of the probe report in the case to 8 December which was scheduled to be submitted today.

On 27 September, PBI Chief Banaj Kumar Majumdar filed the case accusing four people including Babul Akter on charge for making ongoing investigation on Mitu murder questionable, spreading false information and throwing abusive words.

Banaj Kumar, also an additional inspector general of police, lodged the case at Dhanmondi police station.

The other accused in the case are US expatriate and Youtuber Elias Hossain, Babul's father Md Abdul Wadud Mia and brother Md Habibur Rahman Labu.

Of them, Elias was made the prime accused in the case.

In the case, the plaintiff alleged that all the accused intentionally spread false information to make objectionable the ongoing investigation of Mahmuda Khatun Mitu murder case through social platforms including Youtube.

Besides, Elias from the US spread misleading information to spoil communal harmony of the country and tarnish the image of PBI, the statement said.

On 5 June, 2016, unidentified assailants gunned down Babul's wife Mitu at the port city's GEC intersection while she was going to drop her son Mahir Akter, 7, for a bus of Chattogram Cantonment Public School and College.

Soon after the crime, Babul filed a murder case at Panchlaish Police Station against three unidentified men.

The case was transferred to the Police Bureau Investigation (PBI) in 2019 after Mitu's father, himself a retired police officer, filed a complaint against the CMP's mishandling of the case.

On 12 May, 2021, the PBI submitted its final report and arrested Babul Akter in another case filed by Mitu's father and since then he has been in prison.

Babul Akter filed a no-confidence motion against the PBI report on 14 October, 2021.

On 3 November last year, a Chattogram Court rejected the final report of PBI in the murder case and ordered it to conduct further investigation.

PBI in an investigation found Babul's involvement in his wife's murder.

On 25 September this year, a Chattogram court rejected a plea filed by Babul seeking its permission to file a case against six officials of Police Bureau of Investigations (PBI) including its chief Banaj Kumar Majumdar for torturing him in police custody.

The court also rejected two separate petitions for recording statement under Section 200 bringing Babul Akter to the court and seeking security in Feni prison cell.