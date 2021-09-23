DGHS driver Malek’s wife lands in jail

A Dhaka court on Thursday sent Nargis Begum, wife of former driver of Directorate General of Health Services Abdul Malek, to jail in a case over accumulating wealth illegally.

Judge KM Emrul Kayesh of Senior Special Judge's Court passed the order rejecting her bail plea when she surrendered before the court.

On Tuesday, ACC approved a case against Malek and his wife Nargis.

Assistant director of ACC's head office Syed Nazrul Islam lodged the case on February 14, 2021.

According to the case, Abdul Malek (currently suspended) amassed Tk 1,50,31,810 illegally but submitted a false statement of Tk 93,53,648 to ACC.

Malek was also made lone accused in the case for concealing information regarding his wealth.

Later Malek and his wife Nargis Begum were made accused in the case.

According to the case statement, Malek directly assisted his wife in acquiring wealth worth Tk 1,10,92,050 beyond known sources of income.

Earlier on Monday, A Dhaka court sentenced Abdul Malek to 30 years' imprisonment in an arms case -- 15 years each under two sections of the relevant act.