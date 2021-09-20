DGHS driver Malek jailed for 30 years in arms case

Court

TBS Report
20 September, 2021, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2021, 12:47 pm

Related News

DGHS driver Malek jailed for 30 years in arms case

However, he will have to serve 15 years as the two sentences will run concurrently.

TBS Report
20 September, 2021, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2021, 12:47 pm
DGHS driver Malek jailed for 30 years in arms case

A Dhaka court has sentenced Abdul Malek, a driver of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), to 30 years imprisonment in two charges under an arms case.

However, he will have to serve 15 years as the two sentences will run concurrently.

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court-3 Mohammad Rabiul Alam handed down the verdict today, State counsel Salauddin Hawladar confirmed the matter. 

The court sentenced Abdul Malek to 15 years in prison for possession of an arms and another 15 years for possession of a bullet.

RAB members arrested Malek from Turag area in the city on 20 September, 2020 for extortion and running illegal firearms trade in Turag thana area.

Based on secret information, an operational team of the Rab-1 battalion conducted a drive at a 7-storey building at Kamarpara under Turag police station and arrested him.

One foreign made pistol, one magazine, five rounds of bullets, fake currency worth around Tk1.50 lakh, one laptop and one mobile phone were recovered from his possession.

He was allegedly involved in many illegal activities and made huge wealth by transferring employees of different departments through lobbying.

Abdul Malek pleaded not guilty and demanded justice when Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge K M Imrul Kayesh framed charges against him on 11 March.

On 11 January, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) submitted a chargesheet in the case.

Bangladesh / Top News / Crime

DGHS driver malek / Dhaka court / arms case

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

16h | Videos
Bangladesh heading for electric vehicles era

Bangladesh heading for electric vehicles era

1d | Videos
The rise and fall of Evaly

The rise and fall of Evaly

1d | Videos
Abu Naser: A Master of fashion photography

Abu Naser: A Master of fashion photography

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals
Infrastructure

A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals

2
Sadia Khan and Zafirah Zunairah Prithy
Education

2 IUB students awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarship

3
How banks fuelled stock prices
Stocks

How banks fuelled stock prices

4
The rise and fall of Evaly
Economy

The rise and fall of Evaly

5
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

6
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Commerce ministry to ask home ministry again for legal action against Evaly