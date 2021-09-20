DGHS driver Malek jailed for 30 years in arms case

A Dhaka court has sentenced Abdul Malek, a driver of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), to 30 years imprisonment in two charges under an arms case.

However, he will have to serve 15 years as the two sentences will run concurrently.

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court-3 Mohammad Rabiul Alam handed down the verdict today, State counsel Salauddin Hawladar confirmed the matter.

The court sentenced Abdul Malek to 15 years in prison for possession of an arms and another 15 years for possession of a bullet.

RAB members arrested Malek from Turag area in the city on 20 September, 2020 for extortion and running illegal firearms trade in Turag thana area.

Based on secret information, an operational team of the Rab-1 battalion conducted a drive at a 7-storey building at Kamarpara under Turag police station and arrested him.

One foreign made pistol, one magazine, five rounds of bullets, fake currency worth around Tk1.50 lakh, one laptop and one mobile phone were recovered from his possession.

He was allegedly involved in many illegal activities and made huge wealth by transferring employees of different departments through lobbying.

Abdul Malek pleaded not guilty and demanded justice when Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge K M Imrul Kayesh framed charges against him on 11 March.

On 11 January, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) submitted a chargesheet in the case.