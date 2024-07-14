Deposition in ex-CEO's case against Robi Axiata starts

Testimony in a case against mobile operator Robi Axiata by its former managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) Mahtab Uddin Ahmed, seeking Tk227 crore in retirement benefits and compensation for his "wrongful dismissal", started today.

Plaintiff Mahtab Uddin Ahmed submitted his deposition in the court of Dhaka Joint District and Sessions Judge Alamgir Al Mamun and later the defence cross-examined him. At the end of today's proceedings, the court adjourned the hearing till 25 July as the defence failed to conclude their cross-examination today.

Mahtab Uddin Ahmed filed the case on 22 August 2022, seeking Tk227 crore in retirement benefits and compensation for his "wrongful dismissal".

Apart from the company, former CEO Izzaddin Idris and incumbent board chairman Thayaparan S Sangarapillai were made defendants in the case.

According to the case documents, Mahtab filed his resignation letter on 2 August 2021, which was supposed to be accepted on 31 October 2021.

Robi Axiata's board of directors in a letter on 5 August informed him that his resignation would be accepted without any conditions.

Meanwhile, on 7 October 2021, Robi Axiata sent Mahtab a show cause notice over a financial deal signed in 2019.

On 22 May 2022, the company notified Mahtab, terminating him from the job.