Deposit Tk3.45 crore for release: HC to former Premier Bank official

The High Court on Tuesday allowed the bail plea of Shamsul Islam, former cash in-charge of Premier Bank Rajshahi branch, on the condition he deposits the embezzled Tk3.45 crore to the bank.

The court said there was no bar to his release once he submitted the money deposit receipt.

After a hearing on the bail plea, the HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the order.

Advocate Ojullah was the petitioner's lawyer, while advocate Khorshid Alam Khan stood for the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Shamsul Islam, alias Faisal, former cash in-charge of Premier Bank's Rajshahi branch, allegedly embezzled Tk3.45 crore from the bank.

He was caught in January 2020.

The official stole the money from the bank over the last two years and used it to bet on cricket games online.

Shamsul was eventually caught by his colleagues and taken to Boalia Model Police Station on January 24.

Shamsul gambled on all forms of cricket online, including the Indian Premier League.

Whenever he lost his bets, he stole money from the bank, the case statement said.

Later, the ACC filed a case against Shamsul. He has been in custody since his arrest.

ACC Lawyer Khorshid Alam Khan said the trial court of Rajshahi had refused the bail plea of Shamsul, after which he moved an appeal in the HC against the trial court's decision.