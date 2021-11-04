Defaulters have no legal right to participate in elections: HC

TBS Report
04 November, 2021, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2021, 09:34 pm

Loan defaulters have no legal right to participate in elections, the High Court (HC) said on Thursday.

It also said that "Loan defaulters should not have any constitutional or legal rights."

An HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman made the observations after hearing a writ petition filed by a Mohiuddin Siddiqui of Sitakunda in Chittagong, challenging the cancellation of his nomination for the post of Union Parishad (UP) member due to being a loan defaulter.

Mohiuddin's petition was dismissed by the court on the day.

All are equal before the law irrespective of their status, the court said, adding that the law cannot be misinterpreted for anyone.

"If [you] wish so much to participate in elections, then [you] should have paid back the loan in due time," the court added.

Mohiuddin submitted his nomination papers for the post of a UP member for ward 9 of Sonaichhari union in Sitakunda upazila of Chattogram in the upcoming UP elections to be held on 11 November.

His nomination was rejected by the district election commissioner's office and the Electoral Appellate Authority on 25 October. 
 

