Defamation case filed against Bhorer Kagoj editor-publisher

A Tk10 crore defamation case was filed with a Cumilla court on Tuesday against the publisher and editor of the Daily Bhorer Kagoj, and three others, for publishing false and baseless news.

The ruling Awami League nominated mayoral candidate in the Cumilla City Corporation polls, Arfanul Haque Rifat, filed the case with Joint District Judge Court-1, the plaintiff's lawyer Advocate Masudur Rahman said.

Arfanul Haque Rifat said the defamation case was filed for publishing a baseless news item without any substantiated specific information, which distorted his image both socially and politically.

The Bhorer Kagoj published a report titled 'Cumillar Shirsho Madok Karbari Rifat Ekhon Noukar Kandari' (Top Drug Kingpin of Cumilla, Rifat, now Captain of the Boat).

The report also said Rifat was in the home affairs ministry's list of Cumilla's top 16 drug dealers, prepared in 2018.

The third Cumilla City Corporation elections will be held on 15 June. Tuesday was the last day for submitting nomination papers.