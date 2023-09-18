Deceased Gulf Air pilot's mother files writ against CAAB chairman, two others

The family of deceased Gulf Air pilot Mohannad Yousef Hassan Al Hindi filed a writ petition with the High Court yesterday against Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) Chairman Mafidur Rahman, Gulf Air's country manager Issa Shaah, and Gulf Air's copilot Khalil Abu Razak.

In the petition, Yousef Hassan Al Hindi's mother, Samiha, alleges CAAB's failure and refusal to investigate Gulf Air over her son's death at United Hospital on 14 December last year.

"The writ petition was filed on Monday against CAAB's failure to follow the Civil Aviation Authority Act which clearly gives it power to penalise any airline operator who operates in Bangladesh. Surprisingly, even after a High Court order in a previous writ petition filed by the pilot's sister, CAAB refused to do any investigation stating that it had no authority to investigate a foreign airline," said Barrister Saqeb Mahbub, lawyer of Samiha.

"The writ would be heard in a HC bench very soon," he added.

Samiha called upon the CAAB to impose sanctions and penalties upon investigating Gulf Air, attributing her son's death to the "negligence" of Gulf Air officials and United Hospital.

She alleged that Gulf Air didn't follow FAA rules while assigning Yousef Hassan Al Hindi – who had 99% heart blockage - to the flight task, and United Hospital misdiagnosed his heart attacks.

"Bahrain and Gulf Air are trying hard to clear their hands off my son's death by abusing the system of Bangladesh and obstructing justice. My son served Gulf Air for 25 years. Why didn't Gulf Air put United Hospital doctors behind bars?" Samiha said in a press release yesterday.

She also requested Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to ensure justice for her son, stating, "I ask PM, mother to mother, to call on your government not to play favourites, not to conspire with Gulf Air and doctors to hide justice and to ensure the safety of my daughter in Dhaka while seeking justice for my first born."