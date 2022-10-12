Death sentence of five, upheld for killing of journalist Aftab

Court

TBS Report
12 October, 2022, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2022, 08:10 pm

Related News

Death sentence of five, upheld for killing of journalist Aftab

Of them, two convicted are still absconding

TBS Report
12 October, 2022, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2022, 08:10 pm
Death sentence of five, upheld for killing of journalist Aftab

The High Court on Wednesday upheld the death sentence of five persons, and the seven year imprisonment of another, for the killing of award winning Ekushey Padak recipient, photojournalist Aftab Ahmed, in 2013.

The bench of Justice Jahangir Hossain and Justice Md Bashir Ullah handed down the verdict brushing off the appeal pleas of the accused.

The five sentenced to death are Billal Hossain Kislu, Habib Howladar, Raju Munsi, Russell, and driver Humayun Kabir Mollah.

Alongside a seven year prison sentence, the trial court also fined Sabuj Khan Tk10,000, the other accused.

Of the six convicted, Raju Munsi and Russell are fugitives.

According to the case details, the 80-year-old photojournalist was murdered at his Wapda Road home in Rampura, Dhaka, on 25 December 2013.

A case was filed with Rampura police station, accusing unnamed people.

Sub-Inspector Md Ashik Iqbal of Rapid Action Battalion-3, in March, 2014, submitted the charge sheet at the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's court, accusing the six people.

On 24 July, 2014, the court indicted the six accused, including Humayun Kabir, the driver of the slain journalist.

On 27 March, 2017, Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-4 sentenced five people to death in the case.

Aftab had a long and illustrious career, during which he served as chief photographer for the Bangla newspaper, The Daily Ittefaq. He received the Ekushey Padak in 2006.

Top News

High Court (HC) / Photojournalist Aftab murder case

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mother and Child-2 by Debashish Pal. Stoneware Ceramic. 2022. Photo: Shah Nahian

Affordable Autumn: Presenting fine arts to the masses

12h | Splash
Singer SD Rubel directs first movie 'Briddhashram'

Singer SD Rubel directs first movie 'Briddhashram'

11h | Splash
Mahbub Hussain’s Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI. Photo: Akif Hamid

The quest for owning a 1999 Mitsubishi Evolution VI

10h | Wheels
Nora Fatehi receives legal notice from Dhaka

Nora Fatehi receives legal notice from Dhaka

11h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Madhumati Bridge to change people's lives of 10 districts

Madhumati Bridge to change people's lives of 10 districts

1h | Videos
Hundreds of Russian missiles hit Ukraine

Hundreds of Russian missiles hit Ukraine

5h | Videos
Highest-paid footballers of 2022

Highest-paid footballers of 2022

1d | Videos
Why Bollywood is repeatedly losing to Tamil cinema

Why Bollywood is repeatedly losing to Tamil cinema

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Freight rates drop 50% as global trade slows

5
OPPO launches F21s Pro
Smartphones

OPPO launches F21s Pro

6
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back