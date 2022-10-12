Death sentence of five, upheld for killing of journalist Aftab

The High Court on Wednesday upheld the death sentence of five persons, and the seven year imprisonment of another, for the killing of award winning Ekushey Padak recipient, photojournalist Aftab Ahmed, in 2013.

The bench of Justice Jahangir Hossain and Justice Md Bashir Ullah handed down the verdict brushing off the appeal pleas of the accused.

The five sentenced to death are Billal Hossain Kislu, Habib Howladar, Raju Munsi, Russell, and driver Humayun Kabir Mollah.

Alongside a seven year prison sentence, the trial court also fined Sabuj Khan Tk10,000, the other accused.

Of the six convicted, Raju Munsi and Russell are fugitives.

According to the case details, the 80-year-old photojournalist was murdered at his Wapda Road home in Rampura, Dhaka, on 25 December 2013.

A case was filed with Rampura police station, accusing unnamed people.

Sub-Inspector Md Ashik Iqbal of Rapid Action Battalion-3, in March, 2014, submitted the charge sheet at the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's court, accusing the six people.

On 24 July, 2014, the court indicted the six accused, including Humayun Kabir, the driver of the slain journalist.

On 27 March, 2017, Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-4 sentenced five people to death in the case.

Aftab had a long and illustrious career, during which he served as chief photographer for the Bangla newspaper, The Daily Ittefaq. He received the Ekushey Padak in 2006.