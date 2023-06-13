Death in 'RAB custody': Sensitive matter, don't delay, HC tells investigation committee

TBS Report
13 June, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2023, 04:44 pm

Death in &#039;RAB custody&#039;: Sensitive matter, don&#039;t delay, HC tells investigation committee

The High Court has granted an additional two months to the investigation committee to submit the probe report in the case filed over the death of Sultana Jasmine, a land office assistant, who died while in RAB custody in Naogaon.

Addressing the matter's sensitivity, the HC bench consisting of Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Muhammad Mahbub-ul-Islam emphasised that no further extensions would be granted, urging that the investigation be completed within the given timeframe. 

Deputy Attorney General Samarendra Nath Biswas said, "A high level committee has been formed on the orders of the High Court. It has already visited the spot and collected evidence. But the committee needs two more months to complete the investigation."

Opposing the application, lawyer Manoj Kumar Bhowmik who filed a writ regarding the case, said the committee itself had delayed its formation by one month and two days.

Earlier, on 5 April, the HC ordered the cabinet secretary to form a high-level committee to investigate the death of Sultana Jasmine. 

The committee was asked to have a judicial officer of the rank of district judge and a chief judicial magistrate and submit the report within 60 days.

The court also ordered the removal of the RAB members involved in the incident from duty for the time being.

Besides, the court issued a ruling asking why the arrest of Sultana Jasmine without a case should not be declared illegal. 

On 22 March at 10:30 in the morning, RAB arrested Sultana Jasmine on her way to office. 

When she fell ill while in custody, she was first admitted to Naogaon General Hospital and later moved to Rajshahi Medical College (RAMEC) Hospital as her condition deteriorated. 

Sultana died on the 24 March morning while undergoing treatment in the ICU of RAMEC.

