Daily Star former executive editor Ashfaqul Haque granted bail

The HC bench of Justice Md Rezaul Hasan and Justice Fahmida Quader passed the order after disposing of a rule issued in this regard

Syed Ashfaqul Haque. Photo: Collected
Syed Ashfaqul Haque. Photo: Collected

The High Court today (11 June) granted bail to former Daily Star executive editor Syed Ashfaqul Haque in a case filed over the death of teenage maid Preeti Urang due to negligence.

The HC bench of Justice Md Rezaul Hasan and Justice Fahmida Quader passed the order after disposing of a rule issued in this regard, said Ashfaqul Haque's lawyer Md Khurshid Alam Khan.

"The High Court granted interim bail to his [Ashfaqul's] wife Tanya Khandkar on 22 April. Besides, the High Court issued a ruling seeking to know why Ashfaqul Haque should not be granted bail. The court settled the rule and granted him bail," Khurshid Alam said.

Preeti Urang, daughter of a tea worker in Sylhet's Moulvibazar, fell to her death from the eighth-floor apartment of Syed Ashfaqul Haque in Dhaka on 6 February.

The next day, her father, Lukesh Urang, filed a case with Mohammadpur police station, against Ashfaqul Haque and his wife Tania Khondoker.

Following the filing of the case, both accused were promptly arrested.

The couple unsuccessfully sought bail a few times in the lower court. Later, the couple appealed to the High Court.

Meanwhile, Syed Ashfaqul Haque was dismissed from Daily Star on 2 April.

Last year, another teenage maid also fell from Ashfaqul's apartment and suffered severe injuries.

