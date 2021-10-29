Cumilla mayhem: Iqbal, 3 others on fresh remand

Court

TBS Report
29 October, 2021, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2021, 05:27 pm

Related News

Cumilla mayhem: Iqbal, 3 others on fresh remand

Cumilla Chief Judicial Magistrate, Farhana Islam passed the order

TBS Report
29 October, 2021, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2021, 05:27 pm
Cumilla mayhem: Iqbal, 3 others on fresh remand

A Cumilla court has granted five-day fresh remand to the key suspect, Iqbal Hossain and three others in a case filed over hurting religious sentiment.

Cumilla Chief Judicial Magistrate, Farhana Islam passed the order after police produced them before the court after expiry of their seven-day remand, said Assistant Superintendent of Police Enamul Haque of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Cumilla unit.

Earlier on 23 October, the suspects were placed on seven-day remand.

In the wee hours of 13 October, Iqbal reportedly placed a copy of the holy Quran at Nanuar Dighi puja mandap in Cumilla, and took away the mace of Hindu God Hanuman – prompting communal tensions in the district that later erupted elsewhere.

On 21 October, police arrested Iqbal Hossain whom they say "a drug addict and vagabond" from Cox's Bazar, and he was brought to Cumilla on Friday (22 October).

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage collected from the adjacent area of Nanuar Dighi mandap showed that Iqbal going to a mosque beside a shrine at midnight, then to the mandap with something holding in his hands, and coming out with a mace.

Apart from placing the Quran at the mandap, police said Iqbal also instigated the agitated mob gathered centering the "besmirching of the holy scripture".

Bangladesh / Top News

Cumilla mayhem / Iqbal Hossain / Communal violence

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Tousef's Coffee Art

Tousef's Coffee Art

21h | Videos
Foreign aid disbursal surges, commitments fall

Foreign aid disbursal surges, commitments fall

21h | Videos
Time slows down for Patuatuli watch sellers

Time slows down for Patuatuli watch sellers

21h | Videos
Ferry loaded with vehicles capsizes in Padma

Ferry loaded with vehicles capsizes in Padma

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

2
TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 
Food

TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 

3
Logo of Unilever. Picture: Collected
Corporates

Unilever Bangladesh searching for future business leaders

4
Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF
Economy

Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF

5
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

6
'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun
Sports

'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun