Cumilla communal violence: 17 accused placed on 5-day remand

Total 17 suspects have been placed on a five-day remand in the case filed over the vandalism of a Hindu temple in Cumilla.

Judge Chandan Kanti Nath of Cumilla's Sixth Cognizance Court passed the order on Wednesday, confirmed Salauddin Al Mahmud, court inspector of Cumilla, to The Business Standard.

Eighteen of the accused were produced before the court today.

Police had sought a seven-day remand for each of the arrestees for questioning over the incident.

However, the court granted investigators five days to grill 17 of the suspects.

Law enforcers, after analyzing CCTV footage, arrested 18 people for their alleged involvement in the attack that was carried out on the Thakurpara temple.

The incident of communal violence on 13 October in Cumilla sparked a storm on social media as temples and puja celebrations in several districts came under attack that continued for several days.

Total seven people died during these attacks.

At least 71 cases have been filed in different districts over the attacks and at least 450 people have so far been arrested, according to the police.