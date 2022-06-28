Ctg court rejects public interest litigation against WASA project

Court

TBS Report
28 June, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2022, 08:30 pm

Related News

Ctg court rejects public interest litigation against WASA project

TBS Report
28 June, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2022, 08:30 pm
Chattogram Wasa.Photo: Collected
Chattogram Wasa.Photo: Collected

A Chattogram court has rejected a case filed against Chattogram WASA, district administration, water development board and land ministry, which sought the court's declaration of the land acquisition process for the sewerage project as illegal.

The District Judge Court-3 presided by Nusrat Jahan rejected the case filed in 2020.    

Syed Enamul Haque Muniri, a resident of Halishahar, filed the public interest litigation in 2020 on the sewerage project of Chattogram WASA in Halishahar.

The court issued an interim stay order on the project works of WASA on 4 April this year against which Chattogram WASA filed an appeal on 10 April.

Chattogram WASA lawyer Advocate Zia Habib told The Business Standard that the court has also rescinded the stay order on the Tk4,000 crore project after two hearings along with the land acquisition-related case.  

But the lawyer of the plaintiff, Mamunul Haque Chowdhury, said that they would file an appeal against the verdict. 

Bangladesh / Top News

Chattogram Wasa

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Abortion is a part of healthcare. Photo: Bloomberg

Abortion is healthcare and women’s rights are human rights

8h | Panorama
Prashanta Kumar Banerjee. Sketch: TBS

'Public Asset Management Company can be an additional tool to curb bad loans'

9h | Interviews
Aid boats navigate through the different waters of Jamalganj Upazila, giving aid to flood victims. Photo: Masum Billah

Bandits, hunger and snakes: Flood victims pass sleepless nights

11h | Panorama
Redmi 10C- Best Budget smartphone with one (big) compromise

Redmi 10C- Best Budget smartphone with one (big) compromise

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Why teachers are being humiliated again and again?

Why teachers are being humiliated again and again?

Now | Videos
After Bangabandhu Bridge, will Padma Bridge change economy again?

After Bangabandhu Bridge, will Padma Bridge change economy again?

45m | Videos
Fuel for non-essential vehicles banned in Sri Lanka

Fuel for non-essential vehicles banned in Sri Lanka

2h | Videos
Christiano Ronaldo to join Chelsea?

Christiano Ronaldo to join Chelsea?

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

3
Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2
Bangladesh

Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gree AC being used in all parts of Padma Bridge project

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Gains from Padma Bridge to cross $10b, hope experts

6
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 