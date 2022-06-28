Ctg court rejects public interest litigation against WASA project

A Chattogram court has rejected a case filed against Chattogram WASA, district administration, water development board and land ministry, which sought the court's declaration of the land acquisition process for the sewerage project as illegal.

The District Judge Court-3 presided by Nusrat Jahan rejected the case filed in 2020.

Syed Enamul Haque Muniri, a resident of Halishahar, filed the public interest litigation in 2020 on the sewerage project of Chattogram WASA in Halishahar.

The court issued an interim stay order on the project works of WASA on 4 April this year against which Chattogram WASA filed an appeal on 10 April.

Chattogram WASA lawyer Advocate Zia Habib told The Business Standard that the court has also rescinded the stay order on the Tk4,000 crore project after two hearings along with the land acquisition-related case.

But the lawyer of the plaintiff, Mamunul Haque Chowdhury, said that they would file an appeal against the verdict.