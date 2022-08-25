Cox's Bazar DC summoned for defying HC order 

The High Court on Thursday summoned Cox's Bazar Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mamunur Rashid for violating its order to evacuate illegal structures in the beach area.

A High Court bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Razik Al Jalil passed the order after a hearing of a contempt of court complaint asking the DC to appear before the court on 19 October.

At the same time, the High Court has issued a contempt of court rule against five people including Cox's Bazar DC. Four others are - Chairman of Cox's Bazar Development Authority Forkan Ahmed, Deputy Town Planner Tanveer Hasan, Superintendent of Police Hasanuzzaman and Cox's Bazar Municipality Mayor Mujibur Rahman.

Lawyer Manzil Morsed who stood on behalf of the writ in the court said all illegal structures were demolished earlier following a HC direction. But recently about a hundred shops have been set up.

"We filed a contempt of court complaint four months ago in this incident. After a long hearing, the deputy commissioner did not evacuate those structures even after taking time again and again. That is why the High Court has issued a contempt of court order against everyone including the deputy commissioner today," he said.

Earlier on 7 February, President of Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB) Manzil Morshed served a legal notice in this regard.