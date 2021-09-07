Court takes cognizance of charges against photojournalist Kajol

Photo: Journalist Kajol is being taken to court/Collected
Photo: Journalist Kajol is being taken to court/Collected

A cyber tribunal in Dhaka on Tuesday accepted charges against photojournalist Shafiqul Islam Kajol in a case filed under the Digital Security Act (DSA).

Judge Ash Sams Joglul Hossain of the Dhaka Cyber Tribunal relieved 31 others from the charges after a hearing, and fixed October 20 for framing charges against Kajol in the case.

Already enjoying bail from the High Court, the tribunal also granted him bail in the case.

On April 4, the case against Kajol was shifted to the Cyber Tribunal.

Investigating officer Md Rassel Mollah submitted the charge-sheet on March 14.

Jubo Mohila League central leader Sumaiya Chowdhury Bonnya filed the case on March 11 last year accusing Kajol of writing defamatory remarks on various MPs on his Facebook profile.

He was freed from the Dhaka Central Jail on December 25 last year.

On December 17, the High Court granted him bail in two cases filed under the DSA, clearing the way for his release.

On November 24 that year, the photojournalist secured bail in another case filed against him under the DSA.

Kajol had gone missing on March 10, 2020, a day after Magura-1 MP Saifuzzaman Shikhor filed the case against him and 31 others, including Manab Zamin Editor Matiur Rahman Chowdhury.

They were sued under the DSA for publishing and sharing an article on social media about expelled Jubo Mohila League leader Shamima Noor Papia.

Two other cases were filed against Kajol with KamrangirChar and Hazaribagh police stations under the same act on March 10 and March 11.

On May 3, Kajol was shown 'detained' by Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) along the Benapole border after 53 days of his disappearance and was produced in a Jashore court, which sent him to jail.
 

