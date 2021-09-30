Court summons cricketer Nasir, wife after police say marriage illegal

Court

TBS Report 
30 September, 2021, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 30 September, 2021, 06:54 pm

Related News

Court summons cricketer Nasir, wife after police say marriage illegal

The court asked Nasir, Tamima and Tamima’s mother Sumi Akhter to appear before it on 31 October

TBS Report 
30 September, 2021, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 30 September, 2021, 06:54 pm
Photo/Courtesy
Photo/Courtesy

A Dhaka Court today summoned three people, including cricketer Nasir Hossain and his wife Tamima Sultana Tammi, in a case filed by Tamima's first husband Rakib Hasan.

Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court Mohammad Jasim passed the order on Thursday (30 September) after hearing a petition filed by Rakib seeking arrest warrant against Nasir and Tamima. 

The court asked Nasir, Tamima, and Tamima's mother Sumi Akhter to appear before it on 31 October. 

Earlier today, the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) submitted a report mentioning that the marriage between Nasir and Tamima is illegal as she is still the wife of businessman Rakib Hasan.

Later, Rakib's lawyer Israt Jahan filed the petition to arrest them.

Nasir, Tamima’s marriage illegal: PBI

Tamima did not divorce Rakib and he also did not receive any divorce notice, said the report adding that she made a fake divorce notice and published it in different media.

She is still Rakib's wife, and marrying anyone without divorcing her current husband is illegal and it is a punishable offence, the report further added.

Rakib filed the case on 24 February. Later, the court instructed PBI to investigate the case.

According to the case statement, Tamima Sultana did not divorce her previous husband Rakib, who made a general diary (GD) at Uttara West police station in this regard.

He got married to Tamima on 26 February 2011. They also have an 8-year-old daughter.

Rakib came to know about Tamima's marriage with Nasir after their wedding photos went viral on social media on 14 February, the case statement read.

On 31 August, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Jasim fixed 30 September to submit a probe report in the case.
 

Top News

Nasir-Tamima marriage / Tamima Sultana / Cricketer Nasir Hossain / Dhaka court

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

The Asian Highway: A pipe dream on paper

The Asian Highway: A pipe dream on paper

1d | Videos
Why North Korea Test Fires Ballistic Missiles?

Why North Korea Test Fires Ballistic Missiles?

1d | Videos
A School where Flowers Bloom

A School where Flowers Bloom

1d | Videos
Why India opposes Bangladesh maritime demarcation row?

Why India opposes Bangladesh maritime demarcation row?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students
Education

BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students

2
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

3
Photo :Noor-A-Alam
Education

Ministry plans to hold SSC from 14 Nov, HSC 1 Dec

4
Surplus work orders create 3 lakh RMG jobs
RMG

Surplus work orders create 3 lakh RMG jobs

5
Top 10 Fundraisers In 2021
Startups

Local startups shine attracting more foreign investment

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Banking

BB eases foreign exchange endorsement for travel