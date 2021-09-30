Court summons cricketer Nasir, wife after police say marriage illegal

A Dhaka Court today summoned three people, including cricketer Nasir Hossain and his wife Tamima Sultana Tammi, in a case filed by Tamima's first husband Rakib Hasan.

Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court Mohammad Jasim passed the order on Thursday (30 September) after hearing a petition filed by Rakib seeking arrest warrant against Nasir and Tamima.

The court asked Nasir, Tamima, and Tamima's mother Sumi Akhter to appear before it on 31 October.

Earlier today, the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) submitted a report mentioning that the marriage between Nasir and Tamima is illegal as she is still the wife of businessman Rakib Hasan.

Later, Rakib's lawyer Israt Jahan filed the petition to arrest them.

Tamima did not divorce Rakib and he also did not receive any divorce notice, said the report adding that she made a fake divorce notice and published it in different media.

She is still Rakib's wife, and marrying anyone without divorcing her current husband is illegal and it is a punishable offence, the report further added.

Rakib filed the case on 24 February. Later, the court instructed PBI to investigate the case.

According to the case statement, Tamima Sultana did not divorce her previous husband Rakib, who made a general diary (GD) at Uttara West police station in this regard.

He got married to Tamima on 26 February 2011. They also have an 8-year-old daughter.

Rakib came to know about Tamima's marriage with Nasir after their wedding photos went viral on social media on 14 February, the case statement read.

On 31 August, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Jasim fixed 30 September to submit a probe report in the case.

