Court rejects ex-SP Babul’s petition against 6 police officials

A court here today rejected a petition filed by former SP Babul Akter against six officials of Police Bureau of Investigations (PBI) including its chief Banaj Kumar Majumder for torturing him in police custody.

The Court of Chattogram Metropolitan Sessions Judge Begum Jebunnessa passed the order after a hearing this noon.

The same court also rejected two separate petitions seeking security of Babul Akter in a Feni prison cell and recording statements under Section 200 and bringing Babul before the court.

The court in its order said it is unusual for inspectors to beat and torture the person who was an SP (superintendent of police).

Mohanagar Public Prosecutor Advocate Fakrul Islam told journalists that Babul Akter appeared before the court many times in last 16 months seeking bail, but he never said anything like torture in police custody before the court.

Babul lodged the complaint against the six PBI officers with the court on 8 September from the jail.

He also filed an appeal in the court on 12 September seeking safety for his life in the prison of Feni alleging that his jail cell was searched by local OC breaching the code of conduct.