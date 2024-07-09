Court orders seizure of Ctg police ADC Kamrul Hasan, wife's assets worth Tk11 crore

A Chattogram court has ordered the seizure of assets of Additional Deputy Commissioner of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) Kamrul Hasan and his wife Saima Begum, which are worth approximately Tk11 crore.

Chattogram Metropolitan Sessions Judge Begum Zebunnesa issued the order yesterday (8 July) in response to a petition by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

ACC's Deputy Director at the Integrated District Office, Chattogram-1, Nazmus Sayadat, confirmed the matter to TBS and said that while investigating a complaint against Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Kamrul Hasan and his wife Saima Begum, the ACC found evidence of acquiring illegal wealth through bribery and corruption. ACC then filed an appeal to seize these assets.

