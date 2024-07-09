Court orders seizure of Ctg police ADC Kamrul Hasan, wife's assets worth Tk11 crore

Court

TBS Report
09 July, 2024, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2024, 01:46 pm

Related News

Court orders seizure of Ctg police ADC Kamrul Hasan, wife's assets worth Tk11 crore

TBS Report
09 July, 2024, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2024, 01:46 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A Chattogram court has ordered the seizure of assets of Additional Deputy Commissioner of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) Kamrul Hasan and his wife Saima Begum, which are worth approximately Tk11 crore.

 

Chattogram Metropolitan Sessions Judge Begum Zebunnesa issued the order yesterday (8 July) in response to a petition by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

ACC's Deputy Director at the Integrated District Office, Chattogram-1, Nazmus Sayadat, confirmed the matter to TBS and said that while investigating a complaint against Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Kamrul Hasan and his wife Saima Begum, the ACC found evidence of acquiring illegal wealth through bribery and corruption. ACC then filed an appeal to seize these assets.

More to follow...

Bangladesh / Top News / Corruption

High Court / Chattogram / police

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How Facebook-based citizen journalism influences national issues

How Facebook-based citizen journalism influences national issues

4h | Panorama
Poster of the documentery &quot;Downfall: The Case Against Boeing&quot; (2022) aired on Netflix. Photos: Courtesy of Netflix

Capitalising safety: The fall of Boeing

20h | Features
In 2022, sculptor Tejosh Halder has set up his studio in Hazaribagh. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Once a tannery hub, Hazaribagh is becoming Dhaka's new art neighbourhood

1d | Panorama
Photos: Courtesy

5 small accessories that go a long way during trips

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh Embassy in Dubai will ensure financial support for those who died in Dubai

Bangladesh Embassy in Dubai will ensure financial support for those who died in Dubai

52m | Videos
The agitators want to reform the quota system in all government jobs

The agitators want to reform the quota system in all government jobs

16h | Videos
Real Madrid's alleged referee assistance is baseless

Real Madrid's alleged referee assistance is baseless

15h | Videos
Starting from zero, Arif of Barisal is now hero

Starting from zero, Arif of Barisal is now hero

5h | Videos