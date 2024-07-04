Court orders seizure of 4 flats, 866-decimal land of ex-NBR official Matiur Rahman

Amid the ongoing legal proceedings against former National Board of Revenue (NBR) official Matiur Rahman, a Dhaka court has ordered the seizure of four flats and 866 decimals of land belonging to his family.

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Mohammad As-Shams Jaglul Hossain issued the order today (4 July) following an application filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Among the four flats, three are located in the capital's Bashundhara area and are registered under the name of Matiur's first wife, Laila Kaniz Lucky, who is the chairman of Narsingdi's Raipura upazila. The fourth flat is located in Jhigatola and is registered under the name of his second wife, Shammi Akhtar Shibli.

The seized properties also include 114 decimals (69 khata) of land in Matiur's name, 522 decimals of land in Laila Kaniz's name, and 275 decimals of land in the name of his son, Ahmed Taufiqur Rahman Arnab.

Apart from this, there is a five-katha plot in Bashundhara registered in the name of Matiur's daughter Farzana Rahman Ipsita, and another five-katha plot registered in the name of Shammi Akhtar Shibli.

Earlier on 2 July, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) issued a notice asking Matiur Rahman to submit his wealth statements along with information about the assets of his wives and children.

The notice mentions that action will be taken as per the Anti-Corruption Commission Act if he fails to submit their asset statements in the prescribed form within 21 working days of receiving this order, or if a false asset statement is filed.

Matiur Rahman recently came to limelight after his son from his second marriage attempted to purchase a goat for Tk15 lakh ahead of Eid-ul-Adha.

Matiur Rahman was a joint commissioner of Chattogram Custom House during the caretaker government regime. The then army chief also requested the NBR chairman to change one of his transfer orders at that time, according to reports.

The ACC launched a probe against the former NBR official on 4 June. A three-member team is working on the investigation.

From his birthplace in Barishal to Dhaka, Gazipur, Narsingdi, and Feni, extensive properties have been found linked to Matiur.

The properties include land, apartments, factories, luxurious houses, and resorts. While some are registered under Matiur Rahman's name, a significant portion is held in the names of his first wife Laila Kanis Lucky, his son, daughter, and various relatives.

The highlight of Matiur's reported assets appears to be Wonder Park, an amusement park in Narsingdi's Raipur upazila linked to his first wife. The park occupies around 15 bighas of land.

Additionally, Apon Bhuban Picnic and Shooting Spot, a sprawling 60-bigha resort reportedly co-owned by Matiur and his wife, boasts various amenities and has been used for filming locations.

Matiur is now attached to the Internal Resources Division (IRD) of the finance ministry after being removed as the president of NBR Customs, Excise and VAT Appellate Tribunal.

However, according to finance ministry sources, his joining letter to IRD has been rejected and he is being considered a fugitive as his whereabouts remain unknown.

Currently under investigation by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) for allegedly possessing undisclosed assets, he had constructed two luxurious duplex houses—one for his first wife and another for his second wife's mother.

Additionally, he also has investments in the capital market, which served as a significant source of his wealth accumulation.