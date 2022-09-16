Court orders to seize passports of 6 Nurjahan Group owners

Court

TBS Report
16 September, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 16 September, 2022, 04:43 pm

Representational Image. Picture: Collected
Representational Image. Picture: Collected

The Money Loan Court in Chattogram issued an order to seize the passports of six owners of Nurjahan Group in a case filed over defaulted loans.

Justice Mujahidur Rahman on Thursday (15 September) passed the order following a Southeast Bank appeal seeking its directives on necessary measures to prevent them from leaving the country, said the court's bench assistant Rezaul Karim.

The court also directed the Special Superintendent of Police (immigration) to submit a report by 29 September whether the accused have left the country. 

The accused are Zahir Ahmed, Managing Director of Jasmir Super Oil Ltd  and Tasmin Properties Limited, a subsidiary of Nurjahan Group; Tasmin Monowar Prakash, Director of Jasmir Super Oil Limited and Managing Director of Nurjahan Super Oil Limited; Tipu Sultan, Chairman of Jasmir Super Oil Limited and Director of Marine Vegetable Oils Limited; Jasim Uddin, Chairman of Nurjahan Super Oil Limited and Director of Jasmir Super Oil Limited; Farhad Manwar and Iftekhar Al-Jaber, Director of Jasmir Super Oil Limited.

The Jubilee Road branch of Southeast Bank filed an appeal with the Money Loan Court last Wednesday stating that after an arrest warrant was issued against the accused, they are absconding. 

Earlier on 13 September, the same court issued an arrest warrant against Nurjahan Group Managing Director Zahir Ahmed and Chairman Tipu Sultan.

Chattogram-based Nurjahan Group is one of the giants of the consumer goods business. Even though it used to do business with dominance in consumer goods including edible oil, wheat, and spices, the business is not the same anymore. 

The group's business has been shrinking over the past few years, but its debt is rising. Out of this, the amount owed to the group by five banks has exceeded Tk2,500 crore. 

At present, the consumer goods import business of the group remained closed.

Bangladesh / Top News

nurjahan group

